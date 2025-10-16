TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD: Markets price in renewed political stability in France – Scotiabank

EUR/USD: Markets price in renewed political stability in France – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) is up a marginal 0.1% against the US Dollar (USD) and a mid-performer among the G10 currencies, quietly consolidating in the mid/upper-1.16s as market participants focus on political developments in France and the prospect of renewed stability, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

EUR is marginally up

"France/Germany yield spreads are steady, reflecting PM Lecornu’s success in passing the first of two no-confidence votes scheduled for today."

"Sentiment continues to dominate as the EUR remains tightly correlated to risk reversals, which are once again pricing a slight premium for protection against EUR strength. Comments from the ECB continue to reinforce the central bank’s neutral stance on rates, confirming the market’s pricing of a policy hold through the end of the year."

"The RSI has recovered back to neutral levels around 50 and the EUR is attempting a break of the descending trend line drawn from the July lows. We remain neutral absent a break of the 50 day MA at 1.1691, and we see limited resistance ahead of 1.1750. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.1600 and 1.1700."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD advances to daily highs around 1.1680

EUR/USD advances to daily highs around 1.1680

EUR/USD now picks up pace and confronts the region of recent tops around 1.1680 on Thursday. The pair’s daily uptick comes as the US dollar remains well offered as market participants continue to price in a dovish Fed and lingering US–China trade tensions. Moving forward, traders are now waiting to hear from ECB and Fed speakers for the next clues in direction.

GBP/USD picks up pace, challenges 1.3450

GBP/USD picks up pace, challenges 1.3450

GBP/USD keeps the bid bias in place and approaches the 1.3450 zone on Thursday. Earlier firmer-than-expected UK data releases lends support to the British Pound alongside the continuation of the bearish bias in the Greenback.

Gold notches new record-high above $4,250

Gold notches new record-high above $4,250

Gold is holding on to its bullish tone for yet another day on Thursday, trading at a new all-time high above $4,250 per troy ounce. Ongoing worries about the economic fallout from a prolonged US government shutdown, renewed US–China trade tensions, and broader geopolitical risks are all keeping demand strong for yellow metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Bitcoin is declining for the third consecutive day, trading around $110,500 at the time of writing on Thursday.  Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, remain suppressed as traders stay on the sidelines, seemingly unconvinced that the correction is over.

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers