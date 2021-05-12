EUR/USD: Looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s

- EUR/USD refrain from copying Tuesday’s run-up, refreshes intraday low.
- Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution.
- S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
- Germany’s HICP, risk catalysts can offer intermediate moves.
EUR/USD turns red, refreshes intraday low to 1.2140, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair jumped to the new high in 11 weeks the previous day as the US dollar dropped to unfamiliar territories since late February. While mildly bid US Treasury yields might have favored the quote on Tuesday, cautious sentiment ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) seems to weigh on the pair of late.
Market’s mood sours as the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine updates have been mixed and the Middle East tensions escalate during the pre-data caution. The vaccine news mentions China’s sinovac as a strong cure to the pandemic while also spotting cases of blood clotting after the Johnson & Johnson covid vaccine inoculation.
It’s worth mentioning that the Fed policymakers’ sustained refrain from policy alteration seems to gain a little fanfare among the market bears expecting strong inflation to be in fashion going forward.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.10% while the US 10-year Treasury yields take rounds to 1.62% by the press time.
The European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers reiterated their rejection to discuss tapering while also keeping the economic outlook brighter yesterday. Upbeat ZEW data from the bloc, US JOLTs Job Openings and NIFB Business Optimism Index also contributed to the EUR/USD upside.
Moving on, Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), expected to reaffirm an initial forecast of 2.1% YoY for April, can offer immediate direction to EUR/USD traders, coupled with the risk-related headlines. However, nothing matters more than the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April, expected to register a 3.6% yearly jump versus 2.6% prior. Traders will be particularly interested in a less sustained jump of inflation to pamper buyers.
Read: US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
Technical analysis
A two-month-old rising wedge bearish formation restricts short-term EUR/USD moves between 1.2035 and 1.2200.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2144
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.206
|Daily SMA50
|1.1951
|Daily SMA100
|1.2047
|Daily SMA200
|1.1954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2123
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2172
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1986
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2145
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2121
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2093
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2062
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2179
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2238
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears are lurking with eyes on 61.8% Fibo target
EUR/USD is on the verge of a significant correction according to the following top-down analysis that illustrates the market structure and bearish bias across the monthly, weekly and daily time frames.
GBP/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 1.4100 ahead of UK GDP, US inflation
GBP/USD eases from the multi-day top, marked on Tuesday, taking rounds to 1.4140 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable portrays a typical cautious mood ahead of the key UK Q1 GDP and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Looks to extend loss beyond 0.7250
The NZD/USD pair remains muted in the early Asian session. The pair is downbeat for the past three sessions in a row, having made a high of 0.7300 on Monday.
EOS price marches to $23 after Block.one announced new crypto exchange
EOS price may log the largest one-day gain since July 3, 2017. No signs of an extreme overbought condition on the daily or weekly Relative Strength Indexes (RSI). Block.one announces plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary.
Yield Outlook: Inflation = higher rates and yields
We expect US rates and yields to continue to tick up over the next 3-6 months as the US recovery gains speed, inflation expectations and real interest rates continue to rise and markets really begin to discuss the timing of Fed QE tapering.