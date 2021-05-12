EUR/USD: Looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD refrain from copying Tuesday’s run-up, refreshes intraday low.
  • Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution.
  • S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
  • Germany’s HICP, risk catalysts can offer intermediate moves.

EUR/USD turns red, refreshes intraday low to 1.2140, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair jumped to the new high in 11 weeks the previous day as the US dollar dropped to unfamiliar territories since late February. While mildly bid US Treasury yields might have favored the quote on Tuesday, cautious sentiment ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) seems to weigh on the pair of late.

Market’s mood sours as the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine updates have been mixed and the Middle East tensions escalate during the pre-data caution. The vaccine news mentions China’s sinovac as a strong cure to the pandemic while also spotting cases of blood clotting after the Johnson & Johnson covid vaccine inoculation.

It’s worth mentioning that the Fed policymakers’ sustained refrain from policy alteration seems to gain a little fanfare among the market bears expecting strong inflation to be in fashion going forward.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.10% while the US 10-year Treasury yields take rounds to 1.62% by the press time.

The European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers reiterated their rejection to discuss tapering while also keeping the economic outlook brighter yesterday. Upbeat ZEW data from the bloc, US JOLTs Job Openings and NIFB Business Optimism Index also contributed to the EUR/USD upside.

Moving on, Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), expected to reaffirm an initial forecast of 2.1% YoY for April, can offer immediate direction to EUR/USD traders, coupled with the risk-related headlines. However, nothing matters more than the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April, expected to register a 3.6% yearly jump versus 2.6% prior. Traders will be particularly interested in a less sustained jump of inflation to pamper buyers.

Technical analysis

A two-month-old rising wedge bearish formation restricts short-term EUR/USD moves between 1.2035 and 1.2200.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2144
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.2149
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.206
Daily SMA50 1.1951
Daily SMA100 1.2047
Daily SMA200 1.1954
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2182
Previous Daily Low 1.2123
Previous Weekly High 1.2172
Previous Weekly Low 1.1986
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2159
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2145
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2121
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2093
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2062
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2179
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.221
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2238

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

