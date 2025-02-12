Euro (EUR) is likely to trade with an upward bias; a clear break above 1.0405 appears unlikely. In the longer run, outlook remains unclear; price movements are likely to stay within a 1.0250/1.0450 range for now, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Clear break above 1.0405 appears unlikely
24-HOUR VIEW: "Yesterday, we expected EUR to 'drift lower.' However, instead of drifting lower, EUR rose sharply, reaching a high of 1.0380 in NY trade. Upward momentum is building, and EUR is likely to trade with an upward bias today. Currently, it does not appear to have enough momentum to break clearly above 1.0405 (minor resistance is at 1.0385). Support is at 1.0340; a breach of 1.0315 would indicate that the buildup in momentum has faded."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (11 Feb, spot at 1.0305). As highlighted, 'the outlook remains unclear, but the price movements are likely to stay within a narrower 1.0250/1.0450 range for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.0350 as Trump's tariffs and US CPI awaited
EUR/USD remains steady above 1.0350 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair trades with caution as US President Trump’s plans of reciprocal tariffs through executive action, bypassing Congress, keep the US Dollar underpinned ahead of the US inflation report.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.2450 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.2450 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair capitalizes on a slight positive shift in risk sentiment but broad US Dollar strength and market's nervounsess ahead of US CPI data could cap gains while awaiting Trump's reciprocal tariffs.
Gold challenges critical support ahead of US CPI inflation test
Gold price consolidates the previous pullback from record highs of $2,943, struggling below $2,900 early Wednesday. All eyes now remain on the high-impact US Consumer Price Index data due later in the day for fresh directional impetus in Gold price.
CPI Data to reveal US inflation holding firm in January, with Fed’s target still out of reach
The Consumer Price Index is expected to show an annual increase of 2.9% in January—matching the previous month’s reading. The core CPI is predicted to still remain above the Fed’s target at 3.1% compared to a year ago.
Tariffs, what tariffs? Markets waver, as Trump’s tariff threats fail to dent market sentiment
Global stock markets brushed off tariff fears on Monday, however, as 25% levies on imports of steel and aluminum came into force late Monday night, which included steel and aluminum finished products, futures markets started to decline, and the S&P 500 along with the Eurostoxx 50 index are expected to open lower today as a tone of caution impacts financial markets.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.