EUR/USD: Likely to trade with a downward bias towards 1.0420 – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Our update from yesterday (25 Nov, spot at 1.0475) is still valid. As highlighted, while the weakness in EUR remains intact, it must break and remain below last Friday’s low of 1.0333 before further decline can be expected. The likelihood of EUR breaking below 1.0333 is not high, but it will remain intact as long as 1.0560 (no change in ‘strong resistance’) is not breached in the next few days. Looking ahead, if EUR breaks above 1.0560, it would suggest that the weakness from late last week has ended.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “After EUR traded higher at the open yesterday, we indicated that it ‘could edge higher to 1.0520.’ However, we were of the view that ‘the strong resistance at 1.0560 is unlikely to come under threat.’ Our view was not wrong, as EUR rose to 1.0530, pulling back to close at 1.0494 (+0.74%). EUR fell in early Asian trade today, and downward momentum appears to be building, albeit tentatively. Today, EUR is likely to trade with a downward bias towards 1.0420. The next support at 1.0390 is not expected to come into view. Resistance is at 1.0495, followed by 1.0520.”

The Euro (EUR) is likely to trade with a downward bias towards 1.0420; the next support at 1.0390 is not expected to come into view. In the longer run, EUR must break and remain below the 1.0333 low before further decline can be expected, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.