EUR/USD: Likely to trade in a range of 1.1690/1.1750 – UOB Group

There has no significant shift in either downward or upward momentum; Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a range of 1.1690/1.1750. In the longer run, EUR is likely to trade between 1.1675 and 1.1790 for the time being, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

No significant shift in either downward or upward momentum

24-HOUR VIEW: "EUR traded in a range of 1.1712/1.1778 two days ago and then closed largely unchanged at 1.1729. Yesterday, we indicated that 'we are not able to derive much from the price movements.' We added, 'we continue to expect EUR to trade in a range, most likely between 1.1700 and 1.1760.' The subsequent price action did not quite turn out as expected. After testing the top of our expected range of 1.1760 (high was 1.1758), EUR fell sharply to 1.1681, and then quickly rebounded to close at 1.1714 (-0.13%). There has been no significant shift in either downward or upward momentum, and we continue to expect range-trading today, most likely within a range of 1.1690/1.1750."

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Not much has changed since our update yesterday (02 Oct, spot at 1.1735). As highlighted, 'we are neutral on EUR now and expect it to trade between 1.1675 and 1.1790 for the time being'."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.1750 in the European trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar consolidates weekly losses amid shutdown-led data blackout and Fed rate-cut hopes, while traders await US PMIs and speeches from the ECB and Fed officials for fresh directives. 

GBP/USD holds ground near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar remains offered amid a slowdown in the US job market and an extended government shutdown. The US NFP report will not be published on Friday, and hence, all eyes are on the ISM Services PMI and Fedspeak.  

Gold touches a fresh daily peak during the first half of the European session, though it lacks follow-through buying amid the upbeat market mood. The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from a one-week low amid the growing acceptance that the US Fed will lower borrowing costs two more times this year.

The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different.

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens, such as Ether.fi (ETHFI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are leading the broader cryptocurrency market rally at the time of writing on Friday, with the meme coin SPX6900 (SPX) following suit. 

