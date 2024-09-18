The Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a range, probably between 1.1085 and 1.1145. In the longer run, EUR is likely to continue to rise, but it is unclear if it has sufficient momentum to break above the y-t-d high, near 1.1200, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.
EUR to continue to rise in the longer run
24-HOUR VIEW: “We indicated yesterday that ‘there is scope for EUR to test 1.1155, but sustained break above this level seems unlikely.’ Our view did not materialise as EUR rose to 1.1146, pulling back to close at 1.1113 (-0.17%). The price action is likely part of a range trading phase, probably between 1.1085 and 1.1145.”
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Yesterday (17 Sep, spot at 1.1125), we highlighted that EUR “is likely to continue to rise, but it is unclear at this time if it has sufficient momentum to break above the year-to-date high, near 1.1200.” We will continue to hold the same view as long as 1.1040 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) remains intact.”
