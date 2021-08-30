EUR/USD lacks conviction above 1.1800, focus on data

- EUR/USD moves to fresh tops above 1.1800 on Monday.
- German flash CPI next of note in the docket.
- Pending Home Sales, Dallas Fed index due later in the NA session.
The European currency looks to extend the recent bullish move, although EUR/USD appears to have met quite a moderate hurdle just above 1.1800 the figure.
EUR/USD now looks to data
EUR/USD adds to Friday’s moderate gains, although a convincing advance further north of the 1.1800 barrier appears to lack sufficient traction for the time being.
Spot and the rest of the risk-associated peers gathered further traction following the dovish tone of Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole event on Friday, managing to flirt with levels just beyond 1.18 the figure for the first time since early August.
In addition, the pair charted a bullish “outside day” at the end of last week, allowing for the continuation of the rebound from 2021 lows near 1.1660 recorded on August 20.
In the domestic docket, the focus of attention will be on the release of German flash inflation figures for the current month. Earlier in the session, Business Confidence in Spain deflated to 0.1 in August, Retail Sales expanded 0.1% MoM in the same period and the CPI is seen rising 0.4% MoM and 3.3% from a year earlier.
In the broader Euroland, the final Consumer Confidence tracked by the European Commission (EC) came in at -5.3 and the Economic Sentiment eased to 117.5. in Germany, preliminary CPI will take centre stage later.
Across the pond, Pending Home Sales and the Dallas Fed Index will kickstart the US weekly calendar.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD managed to regain the 1.1800 area in the wake of the speech by Chief Powell at the Jackson Hole event at the end of last week. The cautious note from Powell sparked a moderate selling pressure in the dollar, which eventually underpinned the recovery in the pair. Looking at the broader picture, the ongoing recovery in the pair from YTD lows (August 20) tracks the improvement in the risk complex as well as the corrective downside in the buck. However, the re-affirmed dovish stance from the ECB (as per its latest meeting) is expected to keep spot under pressure despite the healthy economic recovery in the region, which in turn stays propped up by the high morale among market participants.
Key events in the euro area this week: Final EMU Consumer Confidence, German flash CPI (Monday) – German labour market report, EMU flash CPI (Tuesday) – German Retail Sales, final Manufacturing PMIs (Wednesday) - final Services PMIs (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and pace of the vaccination campaign. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections in September could bring some political effervescence to the scenario. Investors’ shift to European equities in the wake of the pandemic could lend extra oxygen to the single currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.03% at 1.1799 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1809 (weekly high Aug.30) followed by 1.1824 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1908 (monthly high Jul.30). On the downside, a break below 1.1663 (2021 low Aug.20) would target 1.1612 (monthly low Oct.20 2020) en route to 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed-led optimism, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3750 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3800 amid a holiday-thinned trading this Monday. The US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the dovish Fed Chair Powell-led decline. Renewed Brexit concerns could limit the upside in the cable.
XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1820 amid light trading
Gold price is recovering from fresh session lows of $1812 reached in the last hour, although remains well off the four-week highs of $1823.
Bitcoin: Yearning for a firm break above $50K amid looming options expiry
Bitcoin has witnessed good two-way price movements so far this Sunday, keeping its bearish momentum intact while below the $50,000 psychological barrier. However, the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to find strong bids near the $47,000 level.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.