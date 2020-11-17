EUR/USD keeps targeting the 1.1920 level – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD expects further gains on a close above 1.1920 in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “EUR popped to a high of 1.1868, dropped to 1.1812 before recovering to end the day at 1.1853 (+0.18%). Upward momentum is beginning to improve and the bias for today is tilted to the upside. A move above 1.1880 would not be surprising but the major resistance at 1.1920 is unlikely to come under threat. All in, only a break of 1.1820 (minor support at 1.1840) would indicate the current mild upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our latest narrative was from last Friday (13 Nov, spot at 1.1805) wherein EUR is ‘is still in consolidation, likely to trade between 1.1720 and 1.1880’. Upward momentum has improved slightly as EUR approaches the top of the expected range (high of 1.1868 yesterday). A breach of 1.1880 would not be surprising but EUR has to close above the major resistance 1.1920 in order to indicate that it has moved out of its consolidation phase. At this stage, the prospect for such a move is not high but it would continue to increase as long as EUR does not move below 1.1790 within these few days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
