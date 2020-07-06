EUR/USD jumps 40 pips as risk-on overshadows dovish ECB speak

- EUR/USD gains as Asian stocks print gains despite virus concerns.
- Risk-on overshadows dovish comments by ECB's Villeroy de Galhau.
- Both equities and EUR/USD remain vulnerable to second wave of coronavirus.
- US OIS curve inverts, suggests a need for additional fiscal or monetary stimulus.
EUR/USD is better bid on Monday with gains in the Asian stock markets boding well for the common currency and high beta currencies like the Aussie dollar.
Buoyant risk appetite
Stocks in the Asia Pacific are flashing green at press time, with the Shanghai Composite Index leading the way higher with over 4% gains.
The bullish sentiment seems to have been bolstered by an impending bullish technical breakout on the Shanghai Composite and is weighing over haven currencies like the US dollar and the Japanese yen.
The risk-on action looks confounding if read with the rising number of coronavirus cases across the globe. On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record single-day rise of 200,000 in global coronavirus cases.
The US, too, registered a record rise in cases, while Spain imposed lockdown in the north-western region of Galicia.
Dovish ECB speak
European Central Bank’s Governing Council Member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic has permanently changed European economic policy and the non-conventional tools adopted by the central bank have now become quasi-conventional.
Put simply, the ECB is unlikely to normalize policy any time soon.
So far, the uptick in stocks has overshadowed Galhau’s dovish comments and helped the EUR stay bid. However, as noted earlier, the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak is gathering pace and could complicate the still-nascent global economic recovery.
In addition, the US overnight index swap (OIS) curve recently inverted, sending an ominous signal across asset classes. The inversion represents a liquidity crunch and the need for more stimulus. As such, downside risks in both stocks and EUR/USD persist.
At press time, the pair is trading at 1.1283, representing a more than 40-pip gain on the weekly opening rate of 1.1241.
Apart from the broader market sentiment, the pair may take cues from the German Factory Orders s.a. (MoM) (May), scheduled for release at 06:00 GMT. The focus would also be on the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence and Retail Sales data. Across the pond, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for July will be released at 14:00 GMT.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1283
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1.1249
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1262
|Daily SMA50
|1.1078
|Daily SMA100
|1.1017
|Daily SMA200
|1.1042
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1253
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1219
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1303
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1185
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1422
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1097
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.124
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1232
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1228
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1207
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1194
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1261
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1295
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.