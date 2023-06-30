EUR/USD ignores upbeat German Retail Sales near 1.0850 as Eurozone HICP, Fed’s favorite inflation loom

- EUR/USD takes offers to refresh weekly low, mildly offered of late.
- Germany’s Retail Sales rose but Import Price Index appears mixed for May.
- US Dollar regains upside momentum as markets become active after lackluster Asian session.
- Eurozone, HICP, CPI and US Core PCE Price Index will be crucial considering hawkish ECB, Fed.
EUR/USD renews weekly bottom around 1.0850 as it prints a three-day downtrend despite upbeat German Retail Sales. That said, the Euro pair’s latest fall could also be linked to the US Dollar’s broad recovery amid the early hours of Friday’s European session.
German Retail Sales improved to -3.6% YoY in May versus -4.3% expected and prior readings whereas the monthly figure also rose past 0.0% expected to 0.4% figure, compared to 0.8% previous readings. However, the Import Price Index flash mixed signals as it improves on MoM to -1.4% but deteriorates to -9.1% on YoY.
It’s worth noting that the Western market’s active performance and the previous day’s hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as well as from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic, also seem to drown the EUR/USD bears. Additionally, upbeat prints of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized and the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims exert additional downside pressure on the Euro prices.
On the other hand, fears that European leaders will carve out China de-risk strategy and also prepare for the risks to the bloc emanating from Brexit also seem to weigh on the EUR/USD.
Earlier in the week, Eurozone sentiment figures deteriorated and the German inflation clues firmed but the European Central Bank (ECB) officials stays hawkish, at least for July.
Amid these plays, yields rebound and the S&P500 Futures fade the early-day gains.
Moving on, the first readings of Eurozone HICP and Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation numbers for June will precede the US Core PCE Price Index for May to entertain the EUR/USD pair traders.
Also read: US PCE Preview: Three ways this inflation gauge impacts your income and summer plans
Technical analysis
EUR/USD bears need validation from the 50-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) support of around 1.0850, failing to break the same could trigger a corrective bounce toward a one-week-old descending resistance line, around 1.0940 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0859
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.0868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0847
|Daily SMA50
|1.0873
|Daily SMA100
|1.0817
|Daily SMA200
|1.0585
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0941
|Previous Daily Low
|1.086
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1012
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0844
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0809
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0758
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.092
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1001
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
