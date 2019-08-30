EUR/USD hovering around 1.1040 post-EMU CPI

- EUR/USD keeps the range on EMU CPI results.
- EMU flash CPI came in at 1.0% in August.
- German Retail Sales contracted more than expected in July.
There is no change around the single currency so far today, with EUR/USD navigating the lower end of the range near 1.1040.
EUR/USD apathetic on inflation data
The pair keeps the negative mood unaltered so far on Friday after advanced inflation figures gauges by the CPI in Euroland showed headline consumer prices are expected to gain 1.0% on a year to August. In addition, prices stripping food and energy costs are seen inching higher at an annualized 0.9% (a tad below estimates).
Spot has practically ignored the results, somewhat expected after German flash CPI surprised to the downside on Thursday.
These data do nothing but support the idea of the majority of the ECB members to pump in some fresh monetary stimulus in the euro area in order to not only revive the upside traction in inflation but also to help tackling the unremitting economic slowdown.
Later in the NA session, US inflation figures measured by the PCE (the Fed’s favourite gauge) are due along with Personal Income/Spending at the final U-Mich print for the month of August.
What to look for around EUR
Spot remains on the defensive amidst the better tone in the buck and somewhat renewed optimism on the US-China trade front. Today’s lack of surprise from flash inflation figures in the euro area added to recent disappointing results from German CPI, all reinforcing the case for extra monetary stimulus by the ECB (likely to be delivered next month). This view is also expected to keep occasional bullish attempts well contained for the time being. On the political front, positive developments from Italy have been utterly ignored by investors so far.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.12% at 1.1043 and faces immediate contention at 1.1026 (2019 low Aug.1) seconded by 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017) and finally 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017). On the upside, a breakout of 1.1125 (21-day SMA) would target 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 up move) en route to 1.1196 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid weak inflation data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. Euro-zone core inflation dropped to 0.9% YoY in August, below expectations. Earlier, German Retail Sales disappointed. US data is next.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY retreats farther from weekly tops, back below mid-106.00s
Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned JPY and exerted some pressure. A subdued USD demand also did little to provide any meaningful impetus. Traders now look forward to the US data for some short-term opportunities.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Friday and remained well within the striking distance of weekly lows set in the previous session.
Canadian GDP Preview: Upbeat figure may be an opportunity to sell CAD – scenarios
Economists expect Canadian growth of 3% in the second quarter. Upbeat growth may be a one-off amid a sea of issues. USD/CAD may drop in response to the news but rise afterward.