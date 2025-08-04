EUR/USD holds onto gains below 1.1600 as US Dollar trades cautiously

- EUR/USD trades firmly near 1.1570 as the US Dollar faces pressure after the release of the US NFP data for July.
- Soft employment data and questions over US data creditability have weighed on the US Dollar.
- The Eurozone inflation grew at a steady pace in July.
The EUR/USD pair clings to Friday’s gains near 1.1570 during the late Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair trades firmly as the US Dollar (USD) has been pushed to the backfoot, following questions over the credibility of the United States (US) data agencies.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades with caution near 98.70.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Commissioner Erike McEntarfer, who was accused for faking job numbers, without providing evidence of tampering data. This came after the agency reported the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for July, which showed a slowdown in the hiring trend.
The US NFP report showed that employers added 73K fresh workers in July, lower than expectations of 110K. Additionally, employment figures for June revised significantly lower to 14K from 147K. The Unemployment Rate accelerated to 4.2%, as expected, from the prior reading of 4.1%.
Cooling labor market conditions and suspects over US data credibility have diminished the appeal of the US Dollar.
Going forward, investors will focus on the US ISM Services PMI data for July, which will be published on Tuesday.
In the Eurozone, a steady growth in the preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for July has diminished hopes of more interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) in the near term. The data showed on Friday that both headline and core HICP rose steadily by 2.0% and 2.2% on year, respectively, slightly faster than their estimates.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces back toward 0.6500 after hot MI monthly inflation data
AUD/USD bounces back toward 0.6500 in Monday's Asian trading. The Australian Dollar draws support from a sharp surge in the Melbourne Institute’s monthly inflation gauge, which revives bets for a pause in the RBA's easing cycle. However, a broad US Dollar rebound limits the pair's upswing.
USD/JPY: Rebound remains capped below 148.00
USD/JPY holds the rebound to near 148.00 in the Asian session on Monday, as markets remain wary amid weak US labor market data and looming trade concerns. However, diminishing odds for an immediate BoJ rate hike check the Japanese Yen and assist the pair to stall Friday's pullback from over a four-month high.
Gold price edges lower amid modest USD uptick; September Fed rate cut bets limit losses
Gold price kicks off the new week on a weaker note amid the emergence of some USD buying. Rising bets for a September Fed rate cut could cap the USD and limit losses for the commodity. Geopolitical risks and a weaker risk tone could further benefit the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple stage recovery after recent declines
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple have recovered slightly and are now steady at around $114,000, $3,500, and $3, respectively, as of Monday's writing. These top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization had corrections of nearly 5%, 10%, and 9% in the previous week, with the broader market sentiment remaining mixed.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.