EUR/USD holds loses around 1.1650 ahead of Eurozone PMI data

- EUR/USD remains subdued as traders adopt caution ahead of HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index data.
- Eurozone HCOB PMIs forecast stand at 49.5 for Manufacturing and 50.6 for Services.
- The FOMC Meeting Minutes indicated that most members viewed keeping interest rates unchanged as the appropriate decision.
EUR/USD edges lower after registering slight gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1640 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The Euro (EUR) depreciates against the US Dollar (USD) ahead of HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from Germany and the Eurozone.
Germany’s HCOB PMI data is scheduled to be released on Thursday at 07:30 GMT, with the Services PMI expected at 50.3. The Eurozone HCOB PMIs follow at 08:00 GMT, with forecasts pointing to 49.5 for Manufacturing and 50.6 for Services.
On Wednesday, the Eurostat reported that the European Union (EU) Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) climbed 2% year-over-year as expected in July. Core HICP figures came at 2.3% YoY as expected and unchanged from June’s print.
ECB’s President Christine Lagarde stated that recent trade deals have alleviated but not eliminated uncertainty. Lagarde also added that the European economy remains resilient in the face of a challenging global environment.
The EUR/USD pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) receives support after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Minutes for the July 29-30 meeting on Wednesday. The minutes indicated that most Federal Reserve (Fed) officials emphasized that inflation risks outweighed labor market concerns during last month’s meeting, as tariffs deepened divisions among policymakers. Most policymakers considered it appropriate to maintain the benchmark interest rate in the 4.25%–4.50% range.
The CME FedWatch tool suggests that Fed funds futures traders are currently pricing in an 82% chance of a rate cut in September. Traders are awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming on Friday, which may provide clues about the September policy decision.
Economic Indicator
HCOB Services PMI
The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the Eurozone services sector. As the services sector dominates a large part of the economy, the Services PMI is an important indicator gauging the state of overall economic conditions. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies from the services sector. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the services economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Euro (EUR). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among services providers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for EUR.Read more.
Next release: Thu Aug 21, 2025 08:00 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 50.6
Previous: 51
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests two-month lows below 0.6450 despite strong Australian PMI data
AUD/USD mires close to two-month lows below 0.6450 in Thursday's Asian trading. A pause in the US Dollar decline and cautious markets offset strong Australian preliminary PMI data. Attention now gyrates to the upcoming gauges of business activity from the US as well as the Jackson Hole Symposium.
USD/JPY holds the rebound above 147.50 after mixed Japanese PMIs
USD/JPY is holding the previous rebound above 147.00 in the Asian session on Thursday, following mixed Japanese preliminary PMI data. The US Dollar attempts a tepid bounce after having sold off on Wednesday on fears that the Trump administration threatens the Fed's independence. US PMI data are next on tap.
Gold runs into key $3,350 resistance zone ahead of US PMI data
Gold is reversing a part of the previous rebound from three-week lows of $3,311 in Thursday’s Asian session, awaiting the preliminary S&P Global US Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the next directional impetus. Friday’s speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium also remains in the spotlight.
Ethereum bounces off $4,100 as whales show resilience
After two days of steady declines, Ethereum bounced back with gains of over 6% on Wednesday. The rise has sparked an increase in short liquidations, with positions worth over $100 million liquidated over the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.