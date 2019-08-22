EUR/USD holds in range, hovering slightly below 1.1100

- US data weight on US dollar, helping EUR/USD remain above 1.1060.
- Attention now turns to Fed’s Powell speech on Friday.
The EUR/USD pair dropped toward the 1.1060 critical short-term support and managed to hold on top. Later rebounded but the recovery was capped below 1.1100. It was trading at 1.1085, flat for the day.
EUR/USD unchanged on a busy day
Earlier today the Euro peaked at 1.1112, following the release of better-than-expected advanced PMIs from the Eurozone. Later, the European Central Bank published the minutes from its latest policy meeting. According to the document, the ECB sees the slowdown likely to last longer than initially estimated. The minutes were ignored by market participants. Reuters recently reported the German central bank sees no need for fiscal stimulus by the government at the moment.
EUR/USD failed to hold above 1.1100 and pulled back. It bottomed at 1.1063, slightly above the 1.1060 critical support area. From the lows bounced to the upside, boosted by a weaker-than-expected PMI reading form the US. The data add to evidence about a slowdown. Around the same time, US President Trump argued via Twitter that the economy is doing really well and again criticized the Federal Reserve’s policy.
Two Fed officials (George and Harker) signaled they don’t want more interest rate cuts at the moments. Those comments could have contributed to the rebound in US yields. The 10-year stands at 1.61%, the highest since Monday. The DXY is falling 0.12% and continues to trade in the range of the last four days.
Despite all the reports, EUR/USD is flat compared to yesterday’s close and continues to move in a range between 1.1060 and 1.1115 consolidating. The next critical event is on Friday: Fed’s Powell will speak from Jackson Hole.
More levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1086
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1141
|Daily SMA50
|1.1215
|Daily SMA100
|1.1217
|Daily SMA200
|1.1288
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1108
|Previous Daily Low
|1.108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1232
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1066
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1098
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1063
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.113
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows as optimism from German data fades
EUR/USD has hit a fresh three-week low below 1.1070 as optimism from better-than-expected German PMIs fades. The data still points to a downturn. Tension mounts ahead of Fed's Powell critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2200 on Merkel's Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2250, at the highest this month after German Chancellor Merkel said a solution to the Irish backstop can be found by October 31st. UK PM Johnson is meeting French President Macron.
USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Gold plummets to fresh nine-day lows near $1,492 on surging US T-bond yields
The XAU/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the last hour and broke below the critical $1,500 as the rising US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the safe-haven gold to find demand.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC to $50,000 or Gold to $5,000? Current crypto levels to watch
"Gold will reach $5,000" claimed Peter Schiff, a crypto critic, and a gold bug. "Bitcoin will reach $50,000," said Tom Lee. Both influences clashed on social media and on television about future prices.