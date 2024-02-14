EUR/USD holds ground near 1.0710 after dropping to three-month lows

- EUR/USD received downward pressure after better-than-expected CPI data.
- US Dollar rose on the diminished possibility of a Fed interest rate cut in the March meeting.
- Traders factor in the possibility of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0710 during the Asian session on Wednesday, maintaining its position after dropping to three-month lows. The US Dollar (USD) garnered support following the release of robust US inflation data for January, which dampened expectations of an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March.
However, the Euro found some relief from better-than-expected Economic Sentiment data from both the Eurozone and Germany, which were released on Tuesday. Investors are awaiting preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data scheduled for release on Wednesday. Additionally, market participants will pay attention to a speech by Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), scheduled for Thursday.
Speculation is growing about potential interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) at the beginning of the second quarter. ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone's comments suggested that there may not be a necessity for the ECB to further constrain demand in its attempts to tackle inflation. This indicates that interest rates may not need to be raised further.
There has been a notable shift in market sentiment, with expectations for an unchanged interest rate surging to 93% next month, a stark contrast to just a month ago. Investors are now considering the possibility of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in June.
The unexpected upside surprise in US inflation for January has led analysts at Commerzbank to reevaluate the potential for a pivot towards interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Observers are speculating about whether the previously anticipated Fed interest rate cut scheduled for May could now face uncertainty.
EUR/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.071
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0707
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0821
|Daily SMA50
|1.0891
|Daily SMA100
|1.0791
|Daily SMA200
|1.083
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0798
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0701
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0795
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0723
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1046
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0575
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0867
