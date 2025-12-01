TRENDING:
EUR/USD holds firm as mixed PMI signals keep Dollar on the defensive

  • EUR/USD steadies near two-week highs as traders assess mixed US and Eurozone PMI readings.
  • ISM Manufacturing PMI falls to 48.2, signalling a deeper contraction, while S&P Global PMI rises to 52.2.
  • US Dollar recovers modestly from two-week lows but remains pressured by expectations of a December Fed rate cut.
EUR/USD holds firm as mixed PMI signals keep Dollar on the defensive
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) steadies against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, with EUR/USD hovering near two-week highs reached earlier in the day as traders digest the latest ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1631, extending gains for the sixth straight day.

Rising expectations of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at the December 9–10 monetary policy meeting continue to weigh on the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 99.20, after slipping to two-week lows near 99.01.

Fresh US data offered mixed signals for the US Dollar. The ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.2 in November, the lowest in four months, down from 48.7 in October and undershooting the 48.6 forecast. The report confirmed that the sector contracted for the ninth consecutive month.

The New Orders Index also weakened, dropping to 47.4 from 49.4, marking its third straight month of contraction after a brief rise in July. The Employment Index fell to 44 from 46, while the Prices Paid Index remained in expansion, edging up to 58.5 from 58.

In contrast, the S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI painted a more positive picture. The index rose to 52.2 in November from 51.9, marking a fourth straight month of expansion and signalling improving operating conditions. The survey noted a solid rise in production and a further increase in employment, although demand growth slowed and export orders declined for a fifth month.

On the Euro side, the latest HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI highlighted continued softness across the region. The headline PMI slipped to 49.6 in November from 50 in October and slightly below the 49.7 forecast, marking a five-month low.

Looking ahead, traders will shift focus to key macro releases this week. The Eurozone Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) preliminary reading is due on Tuesday, followed by the Eurozone Composite PMI, Services PMI, and Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday.

In the US, attention will turn to the ADP Employment Change report and the ISM Services PMI, both scheduled for Wednesday, before the spotlight moves to the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation report on Friday.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.25%-0.06%-0.71%-0.04%-0.07%-0.05%-0.10%
EUR0.25%0.20%-0.40%0.21%0.18%0.20%0.15%
GBP0.06%-0.20%-0.60%0.00%-0.02%0.00%-0.05%
JPY0.71%0.40%0.60%0.60%0.57%0.60%0.54%
CAD0.04%-0.21%-0.01%-0.60%-0.03%-0.00%-0.06%
AUD0.07%-0.18%0.02%-0.57%0.03%0.03%-0.03%
NZD0.05%-0.20%-0.00%-0.60%0.00%-0.03%-0.06%
CHF0.10%-0.15%0.05%-0.54%0.06%0.03%0.06%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
EUR/USD gives away gains, approaches 1.1600

EUR/USD gives away gains, approaches 1.1600

EUR/USD is now losing some shine and approaches the 1.1600 zone amid modest gains, all following earlier peaks near 1.1650. The US Dollar remains under pressure although it manages to regain some balance in the latter part of the session despite markets growing more confident about a Fed rate cut in December.

GBP/USD loses impulse, returns to the low-1.3200s

GBP/USD loses impulse, returns to the low-1.3200s

GBP/USD now gives away intial gains and recedes toward the 1.3220 zone, barely changing for the day. Cable’s initial uptick comes on the back of further downside pressure on the US Dollar as markets bet on a more dovish Fed in the next few months.

Gold: Next on the upside sits $4,300

Gold: Next on the upside sits $4,300

Gold is starting the week firmly on the front foot despite receding from earlier two-month highs above $4,260. Traders are leaning harder into the idea of another Fed rate cut, encouraged by recent dovish remarks from officials, and that’s keeping the yellow metal well supported as buyers remain in control.

The Chinese market’s evolution: From revenue engine to innovation laboratory

The Chinese market’s evolution: From revenue engine to innovation laboratory

For decades, Western corporations viewed China as an irresistible promise—a massive, rapidly growing consumer base that served as a straightforward revenue engine and the cornerstone of global expansion strategies for brands from Starbucks to Tesla.

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

SB Seker is head of Asia Pacific at Binance, one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. FXStreet interviewed Seker for insight on the four year crypto market cycle, Binance's plans for web3 and crypto users and crypto regulation and adoption in India, Asia.

