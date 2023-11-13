EUR/USD holds below 1.0700, investors await US CPI, Eurozone GDP data

The EUR/USD pair kicks off the week in a positive mood during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The rebound of the pair is supported by the consolidation mood of the US Dollar (USD). The pair bounces off last week’s low of 1.0656 and remains capped under the 1.0700 barrier. The major pair currently trades around 1.0690, gaining 0.04% on the day. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index declined to 60.4 in November from 63.8 in October. The US 12-month inflation expectations rose to 4.4% from 4.2%, while 5-year expectations surged to 3.2% from 3.0%. The key event will be the publication of October’s CPI report. If the report shows stronger than the estimated reading, this could raise the possibility of a Fed rate hike again in December. Last week, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said that if it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, the central bank will not hesitate to do so. On the other hand, the European Commission will release Economic Growth Forecasts later on Monday, with downward revisions to 2024 growth expected. The preliminary Eurozone Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter (Q3) will be due. The quarterly figures are estimated to contract by 0.1% and the annual figure is anticipated to grow by 0.1%. Apart from this, several ECB speakers, including Lagarde, De Guindos, Lane, and Villeroy will likely reiterate that any discussion of rate cuts is premature. The International Monetary Fund said last week that rapid wage growth in the eurozone might keep inflation elevated for longer, and the European Central Bank should retain interest rates at or around record highs into next year to alleviate pricing pressures. However, the market anticipates a rate cut, maybe as early as April, with a total of 90 basis points (bps) of cuts priced in by the end of next year.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.