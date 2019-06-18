EUR/USD holding on above 1.1200 ahead of Draghi, ZEW

- EUR/USD moves to the 1.1235/40 band, or daily highs.
- ECB Draghi speaks at the Sintra Forum.
- German, EMU ZEW survey next on the docket in Euroland.
The bid tone surrounding the shared currency remains well and sound so far this week and is now lifting EUR/USD to the area of daily highs in the boundaries of 1.1240.
EUR/USD now looks to Draghi, data
Spot is extending the optimism in the first half of the week, putting further distance from Monday’s lows in the 1.1200 neighbourhood amidst some selling pressure around the buck.
In the meantime, US-China trade tensions and rumours on potential rate cut by the Fed in the near term continue to be the exclusive drivers of the markets’ sentiment for the time being.
Later in the day, President M.Draghi will speak at the ECB Forum in Sintra (Portugal), while the publication of the ZEW survey in Germany and Euroland should also keep the attention on the European currency.
What to look for around EUR
The broad-based risk-appetite trends and USD-dynamics should dictate the sentiment surrounding the European currency for the time being, all in combination with developments from the US-China trade spat. On the political front, Italian politics is expected to remain a source of uncertainty and volatility for EUR, with the centre of the debate gyrating around the country’s opposition to EU fiscal rules as well as the challenging tone from LN’s M.Salvini. EUR, however, is expected to remain under scrutiny amidst the renewed dovish stance from the ECB and the ongoing slowdown in the region.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.11% at 1.1230 and a break above 1.1347 (high Jun.7) would target 1.1356 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1448 (monthly high Mar.20). On the other hand, initial support aligns at 1.1202 (low Jun.14) seconded by 1.1200 (low Jun.6) and finally 1.1115 (low May 30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable below 1.1250 ahead of Draghi's speech
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains and trading below 1.1250. ECB President Mario Draghi will deliver a keynote speech at the ECB's Sintra gathering. German ZEW is next.
GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, close to the fresh five-month low of 1.2511. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.
USD/JPY: Bears challenge 1-1/2-week old ascending trend-line support
The USD/JPY pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and extended the previous session's pullback from the 108.75-80 supply zone.
Gold climbs to fresh session tops, above $1345 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and spiked to fresh session tops, closer to $1350 level in the last hour.
Fed Preview: Proto-easing
Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.