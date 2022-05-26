- US dollar remains weak, but losses are limited.
- Wall Street rises sharply, US yields at fresh 2-day highs.
- EUR/USD short-term outlook is bullish, and faces resistance at 1.0730 and 1.0750.
The EUR/USD rose further during the American session and printed a fresh daily high at 1.0729. It then pulled back, staying above 1.0700. The euro is holding onto important weekly gains.
Bullish but capped under 1.0750
The recovery of EUR/USD appears to be resuming after a pullback from the 1.0750 area to 1.0640. The euro remains below the recent top but the chart still shows some positive momentum. A break of 1.0730 should clear the way for a test of 1.0750. The next resistance stands at 1.0765. A deli back below 1.0700 would alleviate the pressure. And under 1.0645, the pair could drop to test the important support area of 1.0600.
The move higher on Thursday is being driven by a weaker US dollar and risk appetite, the day after the FOMC minutes. The DXY is falling 0.12%, under 102.00. Equity prices in the US are up considerably. The Dow Jones gains 1.72% and the Nasdaq 2.87%.
The improvement in market sentiment is keeping the dollar on the defensive. At the same time, US yields are reacting. The US 10-year rose to 2.78% and the 30-year to 3.02%, both at 2-day highs.
Economic data from the US came in mixed on Thursday. The second reading of Q1 GDP showed a negative revision from -1.4% to -1.5%. Initial Jobless Claims dropped more than expected to 210K while Continuing Claims rose to 1.34 million above the 1.31 million of market consensus. The Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index declined unexpectedly in May to 19 from 28, against an expectation of 37. On Friday, Personal Income and Spending data are due in the US, including the Core PCE.
Ahead of a long weekend in the US, the EUR/USD is holding into important weekly gains as it continues to rebound from multi-year lows. During the last two weeks, it gains more than 300 pips. “EUR/USD looks to have stalled at the top of a potential 1.02-1.08 trading range this summer and we could quite easily see a near-term move back towards the 1.0500/1.0550 area as the Fed cycle is repriced higher”, explained analysts at ING.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0718
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.0687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0545
|Daily SMA50
|1.0763
|Daily SMA100
|1.1007
|Daily SMA200
|1.1269
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0739
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0642
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0389
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0679
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.064
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0736
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0786
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0833
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and reclaimed 1.0700 in the American trading hours. The better-than-expected Pending Home Sales data from the US seem to be helping the market mood improve and making it difficult for the dollar tı stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.2600
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and retreated below 1.2600 in the second half of the day. Although the dollar stays on the back foot amid improving market mood in the American session, the pair is finding it difficult to gather bullish momentum.
Gold pressures weekly lows amid soaring equities
Gold seesaws between gains and losses this Thursday, although holding near the lower end of its weekly range. XAU spiked early in the US session to post a daily high of $1,853.5, currently trading at around $1,847.
Here’s the list of crypto exchanges that will support Terra’s LUNA hard fork
Cryptocurrency exchanges are on board Terra’s LUNA hard fork and Do Kwon’s plan for the Terraform Labs token’s rebirth. Do Kwon has garnered support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges for the new Terra chain.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!