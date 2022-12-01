EUR/USD grinds near five-month high past 1.0500, ECB’s Lagarde, US NFP in focus

- EUR/USD remains sidelined after refreshing multi-day high, probes three-day uptrend.
- Hopes of slower Fed rate hike drowned the US Treasury bond yields, US Dollar.
- Mixed data from Eurozone, United States, failed to tame the bulls.
- ECB’s Lagarde should remain hawkish to defend buyers, US NFP may print softer outcome for November.
EUR/USD cheered the broad-based US Dollar weakness to march towards the highest levels since late June, before recently taking rounds to 1.0520-30 during the generally quiet early Asian session. It’s worth noting that the cautious mood ahead of the speech from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and monthly employment data from the United States seems to probe the pair buyers of late.
Even so, dovish bias about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move joins optimism surrounding China’s Covid conditions and record Unemployment Rate from Eurozone seemed to have drowned the EUR/USD prices.
Having witnessed comments favoring easy rate hikes from the Fed and safe passage for the soft landing, the second-tier Fed officials also confirmed the need to go slow on the rates during their latest speeches.
Recently, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman stated that (It is) appropriate for us to slow the pace of increases. Before him, Fed Governor Jerome Powell also teased the slowing of a rate hike while US Treasury Secretary Yellen also advocated for a soft landing. Further, Vice Chair of supervision, Michael Barr, also said, “We may shift to a slower pace of rate increases at the next meeting.”
It’s worth noting that the recent comments from New York Fed’s John Williams seemed to have tested the US Dollar bears as the policymakers stated that the Fed has a ways to go with rate rises.
Elsewhere, the consecutive three days of the downtrend of Chinese daily Covid infections from a record high allowed the policymakers to tease the “next stage” in battling the virus while announcing multiple easing of the activity-control measures.
Talking about the data, US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, matched 5.0% market forecasts on YoY but eased to 0.2% MoM versus 0.3% expected. Further, US ISM Manufacturing PMI for November eased to 49.0 versus 49.7 expected and 50.2 prior.
At home, Eurozone Unemployment Rate refreshed a record low of 6.5% in October versus 6.6% expected and prior while the final prints of November’s S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI dropped to 47.1 versus 47.3 initial forecast. Further, Germany’s Retail Sales growth shrank by 5.0% YoY in October, the biggest drop since June, versus -2.8% expected and -0.9% previous readings. Also, the final prints of German S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI for November declined to 46.2 compared to 46.7 flash estimations.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed mixed but the US 10-year Treasury bond yields plummeted to a four-month low, which in turn drowned the US Dollar Index, pressured around 104.70 by the press time.
Looking forward, likely hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde during a panel discussion on growth and inflation at the Bank of Thailand might help the EUR/USD to remain firmer. However, the anxiety ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), expected to ease to 200K versus 261K prior, might restrict the pair’s immediate moves.
Also: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar selling opportunity? Low expectations to trigger temporary bounce
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the four-month-old ascending resistance line, now support near 1.0500, keeps EUR/USD bulls hopeful of poking the late June swing high near 1.0615.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0525
|Today Daily Change
|0.0118
|Today Daily Change %
|1.13%
|Today daily open
|1.0407
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0249
|Daily SMA50
|0.9989
|Daily SMA100
|1.004
|Daily SMA200
|1.0374
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0429
|Previous Daily Low
|1.029
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0449
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0223
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0376
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0322
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0237
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0184
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0461
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0514
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0599
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls keep the reins above 0.6800 ahead of RBA’s Lowe, US NFP
AUD/USD portrays the typical pre-data/event anxiety as it seesaws near 0.6800 during the early Asian session on Friday, after refreshing the 11-week high the previous day. The Aussie pair rose during the last three consecutive days amid broad US Dollar weakness.
EUR/USD grinds near five-month high past 1.0500, ECB’s Lagarde, US NFP in focus
EUR/USD cheered the broad-based US Dollar weakness to march towards the highest levels since late June, before recently taking rounds to 1.0520-30 during the generally quiet early Asian session. Mixed data from Eurozone, United States, failed to tame the bulls.
Gold approaches $1,807 hurdle ahead of United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshed a four-month high above $1,800 before taking rounds to $1,805-07 during early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key catalysts.
Coinbase Wallet disables NFT transfers as Apple forces 30% fees compliance
Coinbase Wallet took a dig at the biggest tech company in the world, Apple, after it was forced to deactivate some of its features. The wallet service of the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world could not follow certain policies by Apple.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar selling opportunity? Low expectations to trigger temporary bounce Premium
A flashback to 2019 just before 2022 ends? The last Nonfarm Payrolls release is set to show a pre-pandemic level of job gains, around 200,000. Or maybe lower. However, expect another positive surprise – triggering a temporary Dollar bounce.