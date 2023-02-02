EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.1000 as ECB has a tough task to defend Fed-inspired gains

- EUR/USD clings to mild gains around 10-month high amid sluggish markets.
- Fed’s dovish hike pleased US Dollar bears as slowing inflation, rate cuts were uttered.
- ECB needs to push back slower rate hike concerns to justify 50 bps rate hike,
- Softer EU inflation, German data raise difficulty for ECB’s Lagarde to defend Euro bulls.
EUR/USD seesaws around the highest levels since April 2022, mildly bid near 1.1020 during a three-day uptrend, as pair traders wait for fresh clues ahead of the all-important European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting. In doing so, the major currency pair defends Federal Reserve (Fed) induced gains as market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic.
The Fed drowned the US Dollar with its dovish hike of 0.25%, which was widely expected and priced in. The major attention, however, was given to the Fed statement suggesting the receding inflation pressure and Chairman Jerome Powell’s hints of rate cuts during late 2023 if inflation drops faster. Additionally favoring the EUR/USD bulls were downbeat US data and hopes of more stimulus from China, not to forget upbeat equities and softer US Treasury bond yields.
Among the key US data, the softer prints of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and ADP Employment Change gained major attention and weighed on the greenback before the super-duper Fed moves.
On the other hand, the Euro Area Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) dropped to 8.5% YoY versus 9.0% expected and 9.5% prior while the Core HICP reprinted 5.2% YoY number compared to 5.1% market forecasts. It’s worth noting that Germany’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the latest Retail Sales raised a challenge for the ECB hawks as both these data suggest the need for easy money for the bloc’s powerhouse. Also challenging the old continent’s economics are the geopolitical tussles with Russia and internal tension surrounding the bloc’s statutory economic norms and oil price caps.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street rallied and the US 10-year Treasury yields slumped the most in two weeks while testing the lowest levels in a fortnight. On the same line were the US two-year Treasury bond coupons which poke 4.11% level at the latest. It should be observed that the US 10-year yields lick their wounds near 3.41% while the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around the highest levels since August 2022, tested the previous day, by the press time.
To sum up, EUR/USD is likely to remain firmer as the ECB is up for 0.50% rate hike and the Fed matched market forecasts of taking a dovish move. However, the major currency pair’s ability to reject the pullback relies on how well ECB President Christine Lagarde defends the further rate hikes.
Other than the ECB, US Factory Orders for December, expected 2.3% versus -1.8% prior and the US Preliminary Nonfarm Productivity for the fourth quarter (Q4), expected 2.4% versus 0.8% prior. Above all, Friday’s US jobs report for January will be crucial to follow for clear directions.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD remains on the way to March 2022 peak surrounding 1.1185 unless breaking a seven-week high ascending trend line, close to 1.0960 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1019
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|1.0988
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0814
|Daily SMA50
|1.0659
|Daily SMA100
|1.0303
|Daily SMA200
|1.0316
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1001
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0852
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0835
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0944
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0909
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0893
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1096
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1191
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains near 0.7150 as risk rally stalls
AUD/USD consolidates below an eight-month high of 0.7158, reached following the dovish tilt from the Federal Reserve. The Aussie's upside, however, remains capped, as the risk rally pauses ahead of the BoE and ECB policy decisions.
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.1000 as ECB has a tough task to defend Fed-inspired gains
EUR/USD seesaws around the highest levels since April 2022, mildly bid near 1.1020 during a three-day uptrend, as pair traders wait for fresh clues ahead of the all-important European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting.
Gold eyes smooth run-up towards $1,980
Gold price grinds near the highest levels since April 2022, making rounds to $1,952-50 during early Thursday. The XAU/USD bulls seem to catch a breather after rising the most in a fortnight as markets brace for a few more central banks and the US jobs report.
Will Fed’s hawkish tone drive altcoin gains off a cliff?
Optimism (OP), MAGIC (MAGIC) and Stargate Finance (STG) are the top gainers in the last 24 hours. The rally of these altcoins can be attributed to the volatility generated by the interest rate decision and the Fed’s policy meeting that took place on Wednesday.
European Central Bank Preview: Lagarde needs to repeat her hawkish message Premium
The European Central Bank (ECB) is starting its two-day meeting that, at least according to what President Christine Lagarde hinted beforehand, will end up with the announcement of a 50 bps hike of all key interest rates.