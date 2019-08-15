EUR/USD: German recession fears could keep the EUR under pressure

- EUR/USD looks south as the German yield curve is at its flattest since 2008.
- German recession fears could bolster the dovish ECB expectations, leading to a deeper drop in the common currency.
EUR/USD is on the defensive, having charted a bearish lower high above 1.12 in the last few days and could see a deeper drop to 1.10 in the short-term on rising German recession fears.
German yield curve narrows
The spread between the German 10- and two-year Bund yields narrowed to 22 basis points on Tuesday, the lowest level since 2008. More importantly, the spread has dropped more than 60 basis points this year.
The relentless flattening of the yield curve to the levels last seen in 2008 indicates the recession fears are rising and investors are losing hope of a sustained rise in inflation and growth.
The markets, therefore, may continue to price in the prospects of an aggressive easing by the European Central Bank (ECB), leading to a broad-based decline in the EUR. The central bank is expected to cut rates further into the negative territory in September.
Indeed, the US bond markets are also witnessing an inverting yield curve for the first time since 2007. Even so, the US Dollar may find takers due to the safe-haven appeal of the treasuries.
Also, the bid tone around the USD may strengthen if the retail sales for July and the unit labor costs number for the second quarter scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT, blows past expectations.
As of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1148, having hit a low of 1.1133 in the Asian session.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1148
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1138
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1168
|Daily SMA50
|1.1236
|Daily SMA100
|1.1223
|Daily SMA200
|1.1294
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1131
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1251
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1168
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1116
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1092
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1054
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1214
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1238
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Lower highs indicate the path of least resistance is to the downside
The currency pair picked up a bid at 1.1027 on Aug. 1 and jumped to 1.12 on Aug. 5. In the six trading days to Aug. 13, the pair repeatedly faced rejection above 1.1230.
GBP/USD: Heavy below 10-DMA, 2-week old resistance-line
Despite forming similar to the ‘Doji’ candle on a daily chart, GBP/USD lags behind immediate upside barriers while taking rounds to 1.2060 during early Thursday.
USD/JPY back below 106.00, 30-yr Treasury yields slip below 2%
USD/JPY's upside attempts have been sold-off just ahead of the 106 handle, as a rebound in S&P 500 futures is offset by risk-off in the Asian equities, as the 30-year Treasury yields dropped below 2% for the first time ever.
Gold: Bulls back on track for a break of 2019 highs
The price of the yellow metal has fliped back in a bullish trend, reversing losses seen in the prior session. The trend has been in development since a break above the 1450s and has been moving higher for the best part of August.
US Recession Fears: The five currencies to buy (and sell) – ranked
It has finally happened – The US 10-year Treasury bond yield is lower than the 2-year one – an inversion. History shows that when long-term lending is cheaper than for the short-term – a recession follows.