- EUR/USD is on the defensive, having charted a bearish lower high above 1.12.
- The pair risks falling back to the Aug. 1 low of 1.1027.
EUR/USD is looking south, having carved out a bearish lower high near 1.1250 over the last few days.
The currency pair picked up a bid at 1.1027 on Aug. 1 and jumped to 1.12 on Aug. 5. In the six trading days to Aug. 13, the pair repeatedly faced rejection above 1.1230 and ended up charting a small knot of congestion that looked like a bull flag pattern, a continuation pattern.
A breakout would have opened the doors for levels above 1.14 (flag breakout target as per the measured move method).
The pair, however, fell to 1.1131 on Wednesday, confirming a downside break of the flag.
Essentially, the bounce from the Aug. 1 low of 1.1027 has ended up charting a bearish lower high. Put simply, the recovery rally has ended and the bears seem to have regained control. So, a fall back to 1.1027 could be in the offing.
As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1144, having hit a low of 1.1133 earlier today. The outlook would turn bullish if and when the pair prints a daily close above 1.1250, invalidating the bearish lower highs pattern.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Pivot points
-
- R3 1.1238
- R2 1.1214
- R1 1.1176
- PP 1.1154
-
- S1 1.1116
- S2 1.1092
- S3 1.1054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Loower highs indicate the path of least resistance is to the downside
The currency pair picked up a bid at 1.1027 on Aug. 1 and jumped to 1.12 on Aug. 5. In the six trading days to Aug. 13, the pair repeatedly faced rejection above 1.1230.
GBP/USD: Heavy below 10-DMA, 2-week old resistance-line
Despite forming similar to the ‘Doji’ candle on a daily chart, GBP/USD lags behind immediate upside barriers while taking rounds to 1.2060 during early Thursday.
USD/JPY holding its own just below 106 the figure in Tokyo's opening hour
USD/JPY traders in Asia are soaking up the mood from overnight and sitting on their hands in choppy market conditions. Yen is virtually unchanged on the session with a bearish tendency.
Gold: Bulls back on track for a break of 2019 highs
The price of the yellow metal has fliped back in a bullish trend, reversing losses seen in the prior session. The trend has been in development since a break above the 1450s and has been moving higher for the best part of August.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.