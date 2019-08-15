EUR/USD gathers some traction and tests 1.1150

- EUR/USD moves higher and visits the mid-1.1100s.
- The Greenback looks volatile around the 98.00 handle.
- US Retail Sales, Philly Fed index next of relevance.
The single currency is regaining some poise in the second half of the week and is lifting EUR/USD to daily highs near 1.1150.
EUR/USD focused on yields, trade, data
Spot is showing some upside momentum after two consecutive daily pullbacks, managing to rebound from weekly lows in the 1.1130 region.
EUR remains under pressure in light of the recent pick up in the demand for the buck amidst alleviated concerns on the US-China trade front, all in response to the recently announced delay in US tariffs on Chinese products and some positive speculations over the upcoming meeting between both parties at some point in September.
In addition, the European currency is suffering the decline in yields of the key German 10-year Bund to all time lows around -0.66%, all against the backdrop of the globalized ‘flight-to-safety’ mode.
Nothing expected in the European docket today, whereas all the attention will be across the pond with the releases of key Retail Sales, the Philly Fed index and the NY Empire State index, among other publications.
What to look for around EUR
The reluctance of EUR to edge lower in the current risk-off environment could be reflected in ‘repatriation’ forces currently at play as well as the potential funding stance of the currency. Italian politics has resurfaced as a source of uncertainty as of late and is expected to weigh on the sentiment sooner rather than later. Sustained bullish attempts in the pair still look flimsy amidst ECB’s preparations for a fresh wave of monetary stimulus (most likely to be announced in September), including a potential reduction of interest rates, the re-start of the QE programme and a probable tiered deposit rate system. In the meantime, the unremitting deterioration of the economic outlook in the region and the lack of traction in inflation are seen capping extra gains and are also lending extra support to the dovish stance of the ECB.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is up 0.03% at 1.1141 and a breakout of 1.1165 (21-day SMA) would target 1.1232 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1282 (high Jul.19). On the flip side, immediate contention emerges at 1.1130 (low Aug.15) seconded by 1.1101 (monthly low Jul.25) and finally 1.1026 (2019 low Aug.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1150 amid German recession fears
EUR/USD struggles to extend the bounce above the 1.1150 levels, as the German yield curve is at its flattest since 2008. German recession fears bolster the dovish ECB expectations, keeping a lid on the upside.
GBP/USD rises further above 1.2050 ahead of UK data
GBP/USD trades better bid above 1.2050 despite the Brexit pessimism. Opposition leader vows no-confidence vote, Brexit delay and re-election. All eyes on the July month Retail Sales from the US and the UK.
USD/JPY sits below 106.00 amid risk-off, potential inverse head-and-shoulders
USD/JPY seems trapped in a falling channel on the hourly chart. A breakout will likely pave the way for a rally to 106.94 – the neckline of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. However, falling Treasury yields amid mounting recession fears could cap the upside.
Gold: Strong near multi-year top amid upbeat safe-haven demand
With the fears of global economic slowdown acquiring the front seat of the market story, Gold takes the bids to $1521 heading into the European session on Thursday. Mixed signals from trade/political headlines also add to the safe-haven demand.
Forex Today: Falling Treasury yields still signal caution, UK/US Retail Sales in focus
The sentiment remains mixed. US equity futures saw relief recovery but Treasury yields extended the rout. 30-year T-yields dropped below 2% for the first time ever. Mounting recession fears loom.