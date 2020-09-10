EUR/USD: Focus on ECB, but don't expect fireworks

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD trades near 1.1820 ahead of the ECB rate decision. 
  • Implied volatility metrics suggest traders don't expect ECB to fuel big moves. 
  • Negative Eurozone inflation has fueled dovish ECB expectations. 

According to a widely-tracked options market metric, Thursday's European Central Bank rate decision is unlikely to yield big moves in EUR/USD. 

Rangebound implied volatility 

EUR/USD's ATM volatility on one-month options, which measures the calculated or implied mid-rate volatility for an at-the-money (ATM) option,   remains trapped in a multi-week range of 6.85-8.28. Further, the weekly volatility gauge is stuck in the range of 7.00 to 8.6. 

Implied volatility represents markets' expectations of how volatile an asset would be over a specific period. In other words, traders aren't expecting EUR/USD to chart big moves on the ECB event. 

The central bank is widely expected to keep policy tools unchanged. As such, the focus will be on the central bank's take on the pace of the economic recovery, negative inflation, economic forecasts, and the deflationary impact of the euro's 5% quarter-to-date rise against the US dollar. 

Markets believe President Lagarde will jawbone the currency, given the Eurozone inflation has turned negative for the first time since 2016. As such, there is plenty of scope for disappointment and an uptick in EUR/USD. The pair is currently trading at 1.1820, having defended a four-month rising trendline on Wednesday. 

Also read: EUR/USD options: Bull bias weakens ahead of ECB

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1822
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.1803
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1846
Daily SMA50 1.1678
Daily SMA100 1.1369
Daily SMA200 1.1196
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1834
Previous Daily Low 1.1753
Previous Weekly High 1.2011
Previous Weekly Low 1.1781
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1784
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1759
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1716
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1678
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.184
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1878
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1921

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Focus on ECB, but don't expect fireworks

EUR/USD: Focus on ECB, but don't expect fireworks

EUR/USD trades above 1.1800 ahead of the ECB rate decision. Implied volatility metrics suggest traders don't expect ECB to fuel big moves. Negative Eurozone inflation has fuelled dovish ECB expectations. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Steady below 1.3000 ahead of Brexit talks

GBP/USD: Steady below 1.3000 ahead of Brexit talks

GBP/USD extends recovery from an intraday low of 1.2976 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable bounced off the lowest since late-July. However, a cautious market mood ahead of key Brexit talks and ECB monetary policy meeting probes the buyers.

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1950 level

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1950 level

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the $1950 region through the early European session.

Gold News

Forex Today: Brexit in deep crisis, vaccine hopes resurface, all eyes on the ECB

Forex Today: Brexit in deep crisis, vaccine hopes resurface, all eyes on the ECB

Markets are calm after a "turnaround Wednesday" which saw a rebound partially triggered by reports about optimism from the ECB, which is the main event of the day. Brexit talks are in crisis following controversial British legislation and coronavirus vaccine hopes remain robust. 

Read more

WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data

WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data

WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures