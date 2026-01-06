NZD/USD pulls back below 0.5800 as markets turn cautious

The New Zealand Dollar’s rebound from the 0.5740 area on Monday has failed to find follow-through above the 0.5800 level during Tuesday’s European session, and the pair pulled back to the 0.5790 area, heading into the US session opening.



The risk-on mood seen on Monday’s US trading session and Tuesday's Asian session has waned during the London session. Investors seem to have trimmed their US selling positions, bracing for a string of key US labour employment figures, which shed some light on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate cut path.



On Monday, the US Dollar (USD) retreated against most of its peers after the ISM Manufacturing PMI showed that the sector’s activity fell to 47.9 in December, from 48.2 in November, hitting its lowest level in the last 14 months.



Furthermore, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari leaned dovish, warning of the risk that the jobless rate could pop higher and endorsing markets’ view that the Fed would be forced to cut rates lower than forecast in 2026.

In New Zealand, the third quarter’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) beat expectations in December, cementing hopes that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) easing cycle ended last year. RBNZ Governor, Ann Breman, has confirmed those views, pointing to a steady monetary policy for an extended period.