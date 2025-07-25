EUR/USD flattens as US Dollar Firms; Trump Sees “50-50 Chance” of EU trade deal

- EUR/USD retreats after hitting a two-week high earlier on Thursday, following the European Central Bank’s decision to hold rates steady.
- The US Dollar strengthens on the back of solid US economic data and trade optimism.
- US President Trump signals a “50-50 chance” of reaching a trade deal with the EU.
The Euro (EUR) trades with a negative tone against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday as the Greenback regains upward momentum, supported by resilient US economic data, renewed trade optimism, and expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will leave interest rates unchanged at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
The EUR/USD is trading modestly lower during the American trading hours, easing from a near two-week high marked on Thursday and just shy of its highest level since August 2021. The pullback comes after the European Central Bank (ECB) opted to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday, reflecting heightened uncertainty particularly surrounding US-EU trade negotiations ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.1715, though it remains up nearly 0.80% for the week.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is staging a modest recovery from near a two-week low, hovering around 97.80.
Earlier this week, reports surfaced suggesting that the United States and the European Union are exploring a potential trade agreement similar to the recently announced US-Japan deal, which includes a 15% cap on reciprocal tariffs for key goods. While no official deal has been confirmed, US President Donald Trump stated during a press conference on Friday that there is a “50-50 chance” of reaching an agreement with the EU, which helps maintain trade optimism and supports broader market sentiment.
ECB policymaker François Villeroy de Galhau struck a cautious tone on Friday, noting that while the Eurozone economy remains resilient, risks tied to prolonged trade tensions and a stronger Euro could weigh on inflation. Speaking at a financial forum, Villeroy said the central bank must remain fully open to future rate adjustments, including the possibility of additional cuts if warranted by incoming data. His remarks echoed the broader ECB message of monetary flexibility, underscoring the bank’s commitment to a meeting-by-meeting approach amid a highly uncertain global outlook.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|0.55%
|0.40%
|0.44%
|0.51%
|0.27%
|0.12%
|EUR
|-0.12%
|0.46%
|0.26%
|0.34%
|0.30%
|0.15%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.55%
|-0.46%
|-0.18%
|-0.14%
|-0.16%
|-0.30%
|-0.47%
|JPY
|-0.40%
|-0.26%
|0.18%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.12%
|-0.28%
|CAD
|-0.44%
|-0.34%
|0.14%
|-0.04%
|0.11%
|-0.17%
|-0.36%
|AUD
|-0.51%
|-0.30%
|0.16%
|-0.05%
|-0.11%
|-0.15%
|-0.31%
|NZD
|-0.27%
|-0.15%
|0.30%
|0.12%
|0.17%
|0.15%
|-0.16%
|CHF
|-0.12%
|0.01%
|0.47%
|0.28%
|0.36%
|0.31%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
