EUR/USD feels the pull of gravity amid risk reset, ahead of Eurozone PMIs

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD is losing altitude amid risk reset in the financial markets. 
  • Coronavirus scare has eased with China's decision to inject liquidity. 
  • All eyes remain on Eurozone data, ECB Lagarde’s speech and US PMIs.

Amid risk reset, the EUR/USD pair is currently trading near 1.1034, down 0.10% on the day, having faced rejection near 1.11 on Monday.

Risk rebound

Global equities picked up a strong bid on Tuesday as China's $174 billion liquidity injection eased fears about the negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak on both the Chinese and the global economy.  

Notably, the S&P 500 index rose more than 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite Index printed a record close. The US 10-year yield also rallied from 1.52% to 1.61%, strengthening the bid tone around the US dollar. 

The Asian stocks also eked out solid gains on Wednesday. Also, oil benchmarks are reporting a 1 percent gain at press time. 

With risk sentiment strengthening, the treasury yields are likely to extend Tuesday's gains. EUR/USD, therefore, risks falling to 1.10. However, the downside pressures may weaken if the German PMI numbers and Eurozone Retail Sales beat expectations by a big margin. 

Across the pond, ADP Employment Change (Jan) will take center stage along with the trade balance figure. 

Technical bias

"The risk is skewed to the downside, but the pair would need to break below 1.1020 to increase its bearish potential," according to FXStreet's Valeria Bednarik

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1034
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.1044
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1081
Daily SMA50 1.1102
Daily SMA100 1.1072
Daily SMA200 1.1127
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1064
Previous Daily Low 1.1033
Previous Weekly High 1.1092
Previous Weekly Low 1.0992
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1045
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.103
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1016
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1061
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1078
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1092

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD pares back gains on 0.6700 after RBA's Lowe says further easing likely

AUD/USD pares back gains on 0.6700 after RBA's Lowe says further easing likely

AUD/USD wipes out gains and turns lower from near 0.6750 after the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Governor Lowe leaves doors open for further easing. Meanwhile, the downbeat Chinese Services PMI also remains a weight on the Aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bursting through the buy-stop liquidity to 61.8% Fibo

USD/JPY bursting through the buy-stop liquidity to 61.8% Fibo

USD/JPY bulls jumped back to life with a good run overnight from 108.60 to 109.53 as risk sentiment picked up in global markets. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.45 between a range of 109.37 and 109.59 in Asia today. 

USD/JPY News

Singapore’s MAS: Sufficient room to easing due to coronavirus, USD/SGD hits a four-month high

Singapore’s MAS: Sufficient room to easing due to coronavirus, USD/SGD hits a four-month high

Singapore’s central bank (MAS) offers its response to the China coronavirus outbreak. The Singapore dollar extends its declines and hits a new four-month low near 1.3825 against its American rival on dovish comments. 

Read more

Gold: Pullback stalls near key Fib support

Gold: Pullback stalls near key Fib support

The yellow metal turned lower from $1,594 on Monday and almost tested $1,548 - the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from $1,446 to $1,611 - on Tuesday, as investors put a bid under risk assets. Gold is currently trading at $1,556/Oz, representing a 0.22% gain on the day. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures