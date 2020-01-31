EUR/USD eyes biggest monthly loss since July 2019

- EUR/USD is reporting a 1.76% month-to-date loss at press time.
- An above-forecast German retail sales number may offer respite to the bulls.
- Later today, the focus will be on Eurozone GDP and US Personal Spending data.
EUR/USD is on track to post its biggest monthly decline in six months.
At press time, the currency pair is trading at 1.1025, representing a 1.76% drop from the monthly opening rate of 1.1222. That is the biggest monthly loss since July 2019. Back then, the pair had dropped by 2.58%.
Eyes German retail sales
Consumer spending, as represented by Retail Sales, is forecasted to have dropped by 0.5 month-on-month in December, following November’s 2.1% rise.
The annualized figure is expected to have risen by 5% compared to November’s 2.1% rise.
The Euro had rallied from 1.1157 to 1.1205 on Jan 6 on the back of an above-forecast November Retail Sales print.
A similar action could be seen today if the retail sales beat estimates – more so, as the daily chart is reporting signs of seller exhaustion near 1.10.
However, if the data prints below estimates, sellers may try to force a convincing break below 1.10.
Later in the day, the focus will be on the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter and the US Personal Spending and Personal Income numbers.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1025
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.1032
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1096
|Daily SMA50
|1.1099
|Daily SMA100
|1.1072
|Daily SMA200
|1.1128
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1039
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1002
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1118
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1025
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1016
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0973
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1061
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1084
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
