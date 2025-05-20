EUR/USD extends upside as US credit downgrade keeps Greenback on backfoot

- EUR/USD extends its upside to near 1.1250 as the US Dollar continues to face pressure due to the US Sovereign Credit rating downgrade.
- Washington highlights Huawei-made AI chips as a threat to US export controls.
- The EU’s executive arm sees inflation averaging 1.7% in 2026.
EUR/USD trades firmly near 1.1250 in Tuesday’s North American session, following the previous day’s upside move. The major currency pair remains on the frontfoot as the United States (US) Sovereign Credit downgrade by Moody’s continues to batter the US Dollar (USD), with the US Dollar Index (DXY) extending its downside to near 100.00.
On Friday, Moody’s downgraded the US credit rating by one notch to Aa1 from Aaa. This move shifted the focus of financial market participants to the growing $36 trillion US government debt pile and fiscal imbalances, which would lead to a long-term increase in the cost of capital for the US administration.
Investors are worried that the US debt issues are expected to widen further, with US President Donald Trump's “big beautiful bill” likely adding $3 trillion-$5 trillion to the already giant debt stress.
This has renewed concerns over the US Dollar’s credibility, which has already been battered by “ever-changing” headlines on the tariff policy by Washington.
Meanwhile, fresh concerns over de-escalation in the US-China trade war have also weighed on the Greenback. Earlier in the day, China accused the US of discouraging the use of Huawei-made Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips and Chinese AI models, highlighting them as a threat to US export control.
According to a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson, the US Commerce Department's advice is "discriminatory" and "market distorting," prompting Beijing to "demand" that the administration "correct its mistakes.” Beijing warned that comments from Washington pointing to Chinese-made chips as a threat undermine the trade agreement, which took place in Geneva last weekend.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD gains as Euro remains firm
- Further upside in the EUR/USD pair is also driven by some Euro (EUR) strength. The major currency pair continues to attract bids even though the executive arm of the European Union (EU) has warned of risks to inflation undershooting the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target of 2%.
- The spring forecast report released by the EU’s executive arm on Monday showed that consumer inflation will return to the 2% target by the middle of the year, averaging around 1.7% in 2026. According to the report, lower energy costs, the rerouting of Chinese goods, and a stronger Euro will be responsible for downside risks to inflation.
- A slew of ECB officials have also warned of risks to inflation skewing to the downside and have argued in favor of more interest rate cuts. ECB governing council member Isabel Schnabel, who has usually been a hawk, has also expressed confidence that “disinflation is on track” in her comments during European trading hours. However, Schnabel still believes that tariffs by the US will pose “upside risks to inflation in the medium term”.
- This week, investors will focus on the preliminary HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for May, which will be published on Thursday. According to the estimates, the overall business activity is expected to have grown at a faster pace than in April. In the US economy, the preliminary S&P Global Composite PMI is estimated to have grown steadily.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|0.14%
|-0.10%
|-0.13%
|0.91%
|0.55%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|0.05%
|-0.16%
|-0.20%
|0.82%
|0.47%
|-0.23%
|GBP
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.23%
|-0.27%
|0.74%
|0.43%
|-0.24%
|JPY
|0.10%
|0.16%
|0.23%
|-0.05%
|0.98%
|0.62%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|0.13%
|0.20%
|0.27%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|0.67%
|0.02%
|AUD
|-0.91%
|-0.82%
|-0.74%
|-0.98%
|-1.04%
|-0.35%
|-1.00%
|NZD
|-0.55%
|-0.47%
|-0.43%
|-0.62%
|-0.67%
|0.35%
|-0.65%
|CHF
|0.14%
|0.23%
|0.24%
|0.01%
|-0.02%
|1.00%
|0.65%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD stays above 1.1200
EUR/USD moves higher to near 1.1250 on Tuesday. The near-term outlook of the pair is bullish as it holds the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.1214.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting indecisiveness among traders.
Looking up, the April 28 high of 1.1425 will be the major resistance for the pair. Conversely, the psychological level of 1.1000 will be a key support for the Euro bulls.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD rose to record highs near $109,500
Bitcoin added to Tuesday’s uptick, gathering extra pace and hitting an all-time top near $109,500 on Wednesday. The move comes on the back of the weaker US Dollar, while futures markets saw a record spike in open interest on May 20, fuelling fresh speculation about an impending price breakout.
AUD/USD: Minor support comes near 0.6350
AUD/USD reversed Tuesday’s pullback and clinched decent gains on Wednesday, flirting with its key 200-day SMA near 0.6460 on the back of the continued selling pressure in the US Dollar. A break above this region should open the door to further gains in the short-term horizon.
EUR/USD: The 1.1400 region emerges as the next hurdle
EUR/USD extended its weekly bull run well north of 1.1300 the figure on Wednesday, all in response to the persistent weakness hurting the Greenback. The extra pullback in the US Dollar came on the back of fresh political concerns surrounding President Trump’s tax bill. (editado)
Gold consolidates gains, higher weekly highs still likely
Gold regains the area above the $3,300 mark per troy ounce midweek, supported by growing fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Adding to the upward pressure, the US Dollar remains under strain amid ongoing concerns over US debt sustainability.
FOMO vs fundamentals: Retail buys the dip, institutional investors stay cautious
Retail optimism is rising, but institutions are still treading carefully amid lingering macro and earnings risks. Policy and fiscal uncertainty remain elevated, with trade tensions, U.S. debt concerns, and a cautious Fed dominating the backdrop.