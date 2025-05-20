EUR/USD extends upside as US credit downgrade keeps Greenback on backfoot

EUR/USD extends its upside to near 1.1250 as the US Dollar continues to face pressure due to the US Sovereign Credit rating downgrade.

Washington highlights Huawei-made AI chips as a threat to US export controls.

The EU’s executive arm sees inflation averaging 1.7% in 2026.

EUR/USD trades firmly near 1.1250 in Tuesday’s North American session, following the previous day’s upside move. The major currency pair remains on the frontfoot as the United States (US) Sovereign Credit downgrade by Moody’s continues to batter the US Dollar (USD), with the US Dollar Index (DXY) extending its downside to near 100.00.

On Friday, Moody’s downgraded the US credit rating by one notch to Aa1 from Aaa. This move shifted the focus of financial market participants to the growing $36 trillion US government debt pile and fiscal imbalances, which would lead to a long-term increase in the cost of capital for the US administration.

Investors are worried that the US debt issues are expected to widen further, with US President Donald Trump's “big beautiful bill” likely adding $3 trillion-$5 trillion to the already giant debt stress.

This has renewed concerns over the US Dollar’s credibility, which has already been battered by “ever-changing” headlines on the tariff policy by Washington.

Meanwhile, fresh concerns over de-escalation in the US-China trade war have also weighed on the Greenback. Earlier in the day, China accused the US of discouraging the use of Huawei-made Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips and Chinese AI models, highlighting them as a threat to US export control.

According to a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson, the US Commerce Department's advice is "discriminatory" and "market distorting," prompting Beijing to "demand" that the administration "correct its mistakes.” Beijing warned that comments from Washington pointing to Chinese-made chips as a threat undermine the trade agreement, which took place in Geneva last weekend.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD gains as Euro remains firm

Further upside in the EUR/USD pair is also driven by some Euro (EUR) strength. The major currency pair continues to attract bids even though the executive arm of the European Union (EU) has warned of risks to inflation undershooting the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target of 2%.

The spring forecast report released by the EU’s executive arm on Monday showed that consumer inflation will return to the 2% target by the middle of the year, averaging around 1.7% in 2026. According to the report, lower energy costs, the rerouting of Chinese goods, and a stronger Euro will be responsible for downside risks to inflation.

A slew of ECB officials have also warned of risks to inflation skewing to the downside and have argued in favor of more interest rate cuts. ECB governing council member Isabel Schnabel, who has usually been a hawk, has also expressed confidence that “disinflation is on track” in her comments during European trading hours. However, Schnabel still believes that tariffs by the US will pose “upside risks to inflation in the medium term” .

This week, investors will focus on the preliminary HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for May, which will be published on Thursday. According to the estimates, the overall business activity is expected to have grown at a faster pace than in April. In the US economy, the preliminary S&P Global Composite PMI is estimated to have grown steadily.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.09% 0.14% -0.10% -0.13% 0.91% 0.55% -0.14% EUR -0.09% 0.05% -0.16% -0.20% 0.82% 0.47% -0.23% GBP -0.14% -0.05% -0.23% -0.27% 0.74% 0.43% -0.24% JPY 0.10% 0.16% 0.23% -0.05% 0.98% 0.62% -0.01% CAD 0.13% 0.20% 0.27% 0.05% 1.04% 0.67% 0.02% AUD -0.91% -0.82% -0.74% -0.98% -1.04% -0.35% -1.00% NZD -0.55% -0.47% -0.43% -0.62% -0.67% 0.35% -0.65% CHF 0.14% 0.23% 0.24% 0.01% -0.02% 1.00% 0.65% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD stays above 1.1200

EUR/USD moves higher to near 1.1250 on Tuesday. The near-term outlook of the pair is bullish as it holds the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.1214.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting indecisiveness among traders.

Looking up, the April 28 high of 1.1425 will be the major resistance for the pair. Conversely, the psychological level of 1.1000 will be a key support for the Euro bulls.