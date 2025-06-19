Fears of US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict are weighing on sentiment and underpinning the US Dollar.

Fed Powell maintained a hawkish stance and provided additional support to the US Dollar.

EUR/USD is under growing bearish pressure after breaching support at the 1.1500 level.

The EUR/USD pair has bounced up from weekly lows at 1.1445 on Thursday and is trading at 1.1475 at the moment of writing, practically flat on daily charts. Fears of an escalation of the Israel-Iran war into a regional conflict are dampening risk appetite and weighing on the Euro in favor of safe assets such as the US Dollar.

US President Donald Trump stole the Federal Reserve's (Fed) spotlight on Wednesday, leaving the world guessing whether the US may join Israel in its attack on Iran, and a report from Bloomberg, released somewhat later, suggested that US officials might be preparing to enter the war, probably on the weekend.

The US Dollar (USD) is drawing support from investors' risk-off reaction amid growing concerns that the conflict might escalate into a regional war, threatening the Oil supply and adding a new layer of uncertainty in the already strained global growth prospects.

The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the 4.25%-4.50% range after its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, and maintained the previous projections of 50 basis points (bps) cuts in the second half of the year.

Chairman Jerome Powell, however, curbed investors' enthusiasm, warning that inflation will increase in the coming months as the impact of tariffs starts to filter in. The US Dollar, which had eased after the decision, regained lost ground following Powell's hawkish rhetoric.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.03% 0.00% 0.13% 0.15% 0.63% 0.78% -0.34% EUR -0.03% -0.02% 0.05% 0.07% 0.54% 0.71% -0.41% GBP -0.00% 0.02% 0.10% 0.09% 0.56% 0.82% -0.20% JPY -0.13% -0.05% -0.10% 0.00% 0.37% 0.57% -0.40% CAD -0.15% -0.07% -0.09% -0.00% 0.39% 0.64% -0.29% AUD -0.63% -0.54% -0.56% -0.37% -0.39% 0.30% -0.84% NZD -0.78% -0.71% -0.82% -0.57% -0.64% -0.30% -1.06% CHF 0.34% 0.41% 0.20% 0.40% 0.29% 0.84% 1.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Daily digest market movers: The US Dollar remains firm on safe-haven demand

The risk-off mod prevails in FX markets as the Iran-Israel conflict enters its seventh day, with the US threatening to jump in and turn it into a full-blown war. Trump's comments on Wednesday, affirming that he "may or may not" strike Iran, put investors on edge and provided an additional boost to safe assets, such as the US Dollar.

Somewhat earlier, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations (UN) and the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, rejected the US President's demands for unconditional surrender and had warned the US of "irreparable damage" if the US launches a direct attack on the Islamic Republic.

In this context, the Federal Reserve kept rates on hold and maintained its projections of two rate cuts before the end of the year. The bank, however, downgraded its GDP growth projections for 2025 to 1.4% from the 1.7% forecasted in March, while PCE inflation is now seen at 3% at the end of the year, up from previous estimations of 2.7%.

Later on, Chairman Powell maintained the hawkish tone of previous occasions, warning that US tariffs will ultimately be passed on to consumers in some form, before stating that the central bank is "well positioned to wait" before moving further on rates.

In the macroeconomic front, US weekly Initial Jobless Claims remained at relatively high levels on the week ending June 14, while construction activity data disappointed, adding to evidence that the economy is losing momentum in the second quarter of the year.

In the Euro Area, final CPI figures confirmed that monthly inflation remained flat in May, with the yearly CPI easing to 1.9% from 2.2% in April. Excluding food and energy, the core CPI was flat on the month, following a 1% rise in April, while the year-on-year rate eased to 2.3% from 2.7%. The impact of these figures on the Euro, however, was minimal.

The calendar is thin today with only some ECB speakers worth mentioning in the European session, while the US market is closed on bank holidays, which suggests that liquidity is likely to be lower during the American trading hours.

EUR/USD broke below a small triangle pattern on Tuesday, and confirmed its immediate bearish trend on Wednesday, breaching the 1.1500 support Area. The pair is in a corrective phase, after the early-June rally, with technical indicators in the 4-hour charts well within bearish territory, suggesting that further decline is likely.



Price action is now testing support at the 1.1450-1.1470 area, where the pair's upside was halted on June 2, 8, and 10, and the base of the descending channel from June 12 highs meets the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the previously mentioned rally. Below here, the next support is at 1.1370, the June 6 and 10 lows, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

On the upside, immediate resistance is at Tuesday's high of 1.1530 ahead of last week's highs at 1.1630, the highest since November 2021.





Euro FAQs What is the Euro? The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%). What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro? The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde. How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro? Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money. How does economic data influence the value of the Euro? Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy. How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro? Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.







