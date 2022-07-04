- US markets are closed, price action limited.
- US dollar recovers and turns positive.
- EUR/USD unable to hold to gains, still vulnerable.
The EUR/USD dropped from 1.0461 to 1.0416, approaching the Asian session low as the US dollar recovered strength. Volatility remains limited amid low volume. US markets are closed on Monday.
Low volume on US Independence Day
The EUR/SUD shows no surprises on a quiet session across financial market amid a holiday in the US. The pair approached 1.0470 earlier on Monday but it lost momentum and pullback to the levels it closed on Friday.
The key driver has been the US dollar. After spending the day in negative territory, the DXY turned positive, rising back above 105.00. Wall Street futures are modestly lower, while European markets finished mixed.
Economic data from the Eurozone showed the Producer Price Index rose 0.6% in May, below the 1% of market consensus. The annual rate dropped from 37.2% to 36.3%, a level that continues to warrant rate hikes from the European Central Bank. The Sentix Investor Confidence tumbled from -15.8 to -26.4 in July.
Activity will return to normal on Tuesday. The next key event in the US will be on Wednesday with the FOMC minutes of its latest meeting. On Friday, the official employment report is due.
Looking vulnerable
The EUR/USD was unable to recover 1.0470, and it remains vulnerable. The lack of strength in the recovery keeps the door open to a decline to 1.0400. Below the next support is 1.0380, the last defence to the year-to-date low of 1.0350.
If the euro rises above 1.0470, it could gain momentum, and extend the move higher to 1.0490, alleviating the bearish pressure. At 1.0520, awaits the 20-day Simple Moving Average.
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.2926
|Today Daily Change
|0.0322
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|20.2604
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.0676
|Daily SMA50
|20.0519
|Daily SMA100
|20.1873
|Daily SMA200
|20.4274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.4665
|Previous Daily Low
|20.0921
|Previous Weekly High
|20.4665
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8201
|Previous Monthly High
|20.7028
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.4709
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.3235
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.2351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.0795
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.8986
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.7051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.4539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.6474
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.8283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0400 in choppy session
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0400 in the American session after having climbed above 1.0460 earlier in the day. US markets are closed due to the Independence holiday and the pair is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2100 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has reversed its direction in the second half of the day and erased a large portion of its daily gains. The pair trades within a touching distance of 1.2100 as the US Dollar Index holds above 105.00 despite subdued trading action.
Gold stays on the back foot, trades above $1,800
Gold is struggling to stage a recovery on Monday following last week's decline. Although XAU/USD managed to hold above $1,800, it stays under modest bearish pressure with the dollar preserving its strength amid thin holiday trading.
Shytoshi Kusama teases ShibArmy, here’s what to expect
Shiba Inu project leader Shytoshi Kusama reappeared on Twitter with a cryptic tweet, after a fifteen day break. The mysterious disappearance of Shiba Inu’s founder Ryoshi had pushed the spotlight on Shytoshi Kusama.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!