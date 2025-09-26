EUR/USD edges higher as traders digest in-line US PCE inflation data

- The Euro edges modestly higher as traders digest largely in-line US PCE inflation figures.
- The core PCE Price Index rose 0.2% in August, matching forecasts.
- Market focus now turns to the University of Michigan sentiment survey and remarks from Fed Governor Bowman.
The Euro (EUR) edges modestly higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, extending its intraday advance as investors weigh the latest US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, which came mostly in line with forecasts and offered little fresh impetus.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is hovering near 1.1690, recovering from three-week lows with modest gains of 0.20%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major peers, is trading around 98.25, easing slightly from Thursday’s high, its highest level since September 3.
The August PCE inflation report showed price pressures largely in line with expectations, signaling that progress in bringing inflation down remains limited. The core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of underlying inflation, rose 0.2% MoM, matching forecasts and down from July’s originally reported 0.3%, which was revised lower to 0.2%.
On an annual basis, the core measure held steady at 2.9%, underscoring that inflation is easing but still above the Fed’s 2% target.
The headline PCE Price Index rose 0.3% on the month, matching expectations and up from 0.2% in July, while the annual rate ticked up to 2.7% in August from 2.6% a month earlier.
The report also showed that personal income rose 0.4% in August, matching July’s pace and slightly above expectations of 0.3%, while personal spending climbed 0.6%, up from the prior month’s 0.5%, suggesting consumer demand remains firm.
Looking ahead, market attention will shift to the University of Michigan’s survey on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations for September, along with remarks from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman later in the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1680 on US PCE
EUR/USD keeps its bid bias unchanged on Friday, gathering extra pace following the knee-jerk in the Greenback. The US Dollar loses further ground at the end of the week despite US inflation tracked by the PCE coming in on a firm tone in August.
GBP/USD bounces to 1.3380 post-PCE data
GBP/USD regains composure and reverses two consecutive daily pullbacks on Friday. Indeed, Cable’s recovery comes on the back of the slight selling bias hurting the US Dollar following the release of US PCE data.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $3,750
Gold adds to Thursday’s optimism around the $3,750 zone per troy ounce on Friday. The move higher in the precious metal comes in response to a tepid retracement in the US Dollar, declining US yields across the curve and sticky US PCE readings in August.
US core PCE inflation set to hold steady in August to confirm Federal Reserve cautious stance
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for August on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in August.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.