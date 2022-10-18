EUR/USD eases towards 0.9800 as hawkish Fed bets probe DXY bears, EU/German ZEW data eyed

- EUR/USD struggles to extend Monday’s gains, seesaws around one-week top.
- Comments from US Treasury Secretary Yellen, inflation expectations probe the pair buyers.
- ECB hawks battle with the bears amid risk-on mood but recession woes keep buyers away.
- October’s ZEW Sentiment figures for EU/Germany will offer immediate directions, risk catalysts are more important.
EUR/USD treads water at the eight-day high, recently retreating to 0.9840, as buyers seek more clues to extend the previous day’s run-up during Tuesday’s Asian session. As a result, today’s European and German ZEW data for October will be important for fresh impulse amid a light calendar elsewhere.
The major currency pair’s latest inaction could be linked to a mixed play between the risk-on mood and the hawkish Fed speak. Also challenging the EUR/USD traders is a light calendar in the US.
On the positive side, Germany’s rejection of recession fears and hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers favor the pair buyers. Additionally, the broad US dollar weakness due to the receding fears of the UK’s market collapse also fuels the EUR/USD prices. Furthermore, downbeat US data adds strength to the upside momentum. That said, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for October dropped -9.5 versus -4.0 expected and -1.5 prior.
Alternatively, hawkish Fed bets and fears of market intervention in Japan and China seem to challenge the EUR/USD buyers. That said, CME’s FedWatch Tool prints a nearly 95% chance of a 75 bps Fed rate hike in November. In doing so, the tool might have taken clues from upbeat comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, suggesting a strong US jobs market, as well as upbeat US inflation expectations as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data.
It should be noted that China’s zero-covid policy, delaying of the key data/events and determination to defend the might of taking control in Hong Kong and Taiwan also challenge the pair’s upside momentum.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street’s gains but the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat to 3.99%, which in turn probes the US Dollar Index (DXY) bears of late.
Looking forward, downbeat expectations from Germany’s ZEW figures for October contrast with the likely improvement in the Eurozone sentiment index, which in turn may trouble the EUR/USD traders and can allow the intraday sellers to sneak in. However, major attention will be given to the risk catalysts for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the 21-DMA, around 0.9780 by the press time, directs buyers towards a five-week-old resistance line, close to 0.9880 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9837
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.9839
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9778
|Daily SMA50
|0.9941
|Daily SMA100
|1.0152
|Daily SMA200
|1.0571
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9852
|Previous Daily Low
|0.972
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9809
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9632
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9802
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9672
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9888
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9936
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls pierce 0.6300 as RBA Minutes, Bullock sound hawkish
AUD/USD extends the week-start uptrend to refresh intraday high near 0.6315 as upbeat comments from the RBA policymakers and minutes favored the bulls during early Tuesday. Also keeping the pair buyers hopeful is the firmer sentiment.
USD/JPY looks certain to hit 150.00 if BOJ delays intervention
The USD/JPY pair is hovering around the immediate hurdle of 149.00 in the Tokyo session. The asset has delivered an upside break of the rangebound structure formed in a 148.41-148.89 area despite the cheerful market mood.
Gold retreats towards $1,640 support as risk-on mood fades
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery from a fortnight low, easing back to $1,650 during Tuesday’s Asian session, as the week-start optimism fades amid a lack of major positives.
Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB price can rally too $300 and higher
Binance Coin price is protruding a ramping pattern that could prompt a powerful rally in the coming days. The bulls have successfully conquered the 8-day exponential moving average. Invalidation of the uptrend scenario is 10% below today's market value at $240.
How else to figure out what the market will do next?
Bottom line, again its seems obvious that the dollar can rise alongside rising yields and an aggressive Fed, with two 75 bp hikes now expected before Christmas. That doesn’t mean we won’t get some profit-taking and/or short-covering in other currencies, as we see in sterling now.