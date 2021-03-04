EUR/USD drops under 1.2000 as Powell send US bond yields flying

- EUR/USD has dropped sharply in recent trade to back under 1.2000 as USD picks up amid higher US yields.
- A convincing break of this area could open the door to a drop to February lows at 1.1950.
- Powell’s remarks seemingly underdelivered and US bond yields are rallying while US stocks are dropping.
EUR/USD has dropped sharply in recent trade to back under the 1.2000 level, down around 0.6% or around 70 pips on the day. The pair sold off amid a pickup in the US dollar following comments from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, whose remarks seemed to under-deliver on market expectations. Prior to his comments, EUR/USD was trading closer to 1.2050. Tuesday’s 1.1990 low seems to be acting as support, but a break below this area could see the EUR/USD drop back to the February low at just above 1.1950.
Driving the pickup in the US dollar has been a sharp pick up in US government bond yields; 10-year yields, which had been flat on the day prior to Powell’s remarks, are now up about 6bps to over 1.53%. 30-year yields are up about 5bps to over 2.30%. As a result of the rally in USD and US bond yields, stocks are taking a knock, with the S&P 500 now down over 1% on the day.
Fed Chair Powell speaks at the WSJ Jobs Summit
Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently finished an online conversation with Nick Timiraos, chief economics correspondent at the WSJ, at the WSJ's Jobs Summit.
In terms of his commentary on the outlook for the US economy and the outlook for interest rates and the Fed’s asset purchases programme, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stuck to the usual dovish script. To summarise Powell’s remarks, on the economy; though the outlook has brightened, the US economy remains a long way from the Fed’s goals (lots of talk about how the true jobless rate remains close to 10M) and though inflation is expected to pick up as the economy reopens and due to base effects over the coming months, Powell does not think this will constitute anything more than a transitory rise in inflation given that 1) in recent years deflationary pressures have been stronger than inflationary pressures and 2) inflation expectations remain well-anchored around 2%.
On policy; given the fact that it will take the Fed a long time to reach its goals, Powell still expects rates to remain close to zero for a long-time and the Fed will only start hiking rates once it has met its dual mandate for full employment and inflation averaging moderately above 2% for a time. On QE, Powell reiterated that the Fed will not taper asset purchases until “substantial” progress has been made towards the dual mandate.
The reason why markets have reacted as they are (i.e. bond yields spiking, the USD picking up and stocks looking heavy) is because, when pressed multiple time on how the Fed might respond/deal with “disorderly” bond market conditions, Powell refused to get drawn into talking about any specific Fed policies. He made no mention of yields curve control, weighted average maturity extension or operation “twist” and refused to talk about how the Fed might manage market functioning if the supplementary leverage ratio requirement relief that bank’s have been enjoying by banks (which means banks don’t have to hold reserves on their treasury holdings) is not extended beyond March.
Given that these are topics that other Fed members have spoken on in recent days, markets seem to have expected that Powell would also speak on these matters. Not the case. Though Powell is likely holding intense discussions on these issues with his colleagues, any final decisions on these matters (i.e. how the Fed might respond to disorderly bond markets) is yet to be made – the final decision on this is likely to be made in two weeks’ time at the upcoming FOMC meeting.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2007
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1.2062
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2097
|Daily SMA50
|1.2141
|Daily SMA100
|1.2034
|Daily SMA200
|1.1813
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2113
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2043
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2065
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2086
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2032
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2143
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2174
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.2000 as Fed's Powell not concerned about yields
EUR/USD is under strong selling pressure and defying bulls' determination around 1.2000 as Powell's words send US Treasury yields to fresh one-year highs, which in turn, boost the greenback.
GBP/USD retreating sharply from intraday highs
The GBP/USD is down from an intraday high of 1.4016 as US Federal Reserve Powell repeats yields are not a condition for a change in the monetary policy. Treasury yields hit fresh one-year highs, dollar soars.
XAU/USD bears back in play on Fed's Powell, eyeing $1,698
Gold is on the way to test the bull's commitments at the $1,700 level on Powell. US yields and dollar get a boost from a lack of guidance on inflation for the bond market.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).