EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 on sudden risk-off mood, Fed, ECB speakers eyed

- EUR/USD takes offers to snap two-day rebound on news that Ukraine violated ceasefire.
- ECB policymakers have recently been hawkish, FOMC refrained to back 0.5% rate hike in March.
- Strong US data pressures Fed, yields drop but DXY regains upside momentum on fresh risk-aversion wave.
- Comments from central bankers, ECB Economic Bulletin and second-tier data decorate calendar.
EUR/USD extends pullback from the weekly top, pressured around intraday low near 1.1330 as the USD cheers a surprise swing to risk-aversion during early Thursday morning in Europe.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) suddenly reversed from a three-day downtrend to post the heavy daily gains around 96.00 after Sputnik reports suggest Ukraine violated ceasefire on four LPR localities. The markets previously cheered the roll-back of Russian military forces from the border before the West, Ukraine and Estonian updates raised doubts over Moscow’s moves.
Read: Breaking: S&P 500 futures drop as Ukraine's military fires mortar shells and grenades at four LPR locations
While portraying the mood, stock futures print losses and the US Treasury yields drop whereas the traditional safe-havens like gold benefit from the rush to risk-safety.
Previously, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes showed hawkish concerns among the board members but marked no strong support for a 0.50% rate hike in March, which may be due to the pre-inflation analysis. “Federal Reserve officials agreed last month that it was time to tighten monetary policy, but also that decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data, according to minutes of the most recent policy meeting,” reported Reuters.
On the other hand, European Central Bank Governing Council member and Latvian Central Bank Governor Martins Kazaks said on Wednesday that an interest rate hike this year is "quite likely". The policymaker, however, recommends a careful, phased policy adjustment and said that money market bets, which attribute some possibility to a first ECB rate hike by the end of H1 2022, are somewhat too harsh.
It’s worth noting that the recent positive rhetoric from the ECB policymakers will be on test today by the ECB Economic Bulletin, published eight times in a year. Also important will be comments from ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane.
Talking about the US data, Retail Sales and Industrial Production rose notably beyond the market forecasts and previous readouts with the latest MoM figures of 3.8% and 1.4% respectively in January. The same raises prospects of the Fed’s rate-hike and also highlights the latest disappointment over the policymakers’ refrain to act.
Moving on, the second-tier US economics, mainly the housing market numbers, jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, will decorate the calendar. However, major attention will be given to Fedspeak and updates from G20, not to forget Russia-Ukraine news, for clear direction.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking convergence of the 21-DMA and 50-DMA, around 1.1330, the EUR/USD prices may aim for the 100-DMA level of 1.1400. However, the further upside becomes difficult until crossing the 1.1485, comprising a five-week-old horizontal area.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1355
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.1382
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1329
|Daily SMA50
|1.1329
|Daily SMA100
|1.1404
|Daily SMA200
|1.165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1396
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1345
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1495
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1376
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1365
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1353
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1323
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1425
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1454
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 on sudden risk-off mood, Fed, ECB speakers eyed
EUR/USD takes offers to snap two-day rebound on news that Ukraine violated ceasefire. ECB policymakers have recently been hawkish, FOMC refrained to back 0.5% rate hike in March. Strong US data pressures Fed, yields drop but DXY regains upside momentum on fresh risk-aversion wave.
GBP/USD holding in a 20 pip range as Asia digests Russian and FOMC news
GBP/USD is holding in near 1.3580 and in a tight Asian range of 20 pips as traders sit on their hands weighing the Federal Open Market Committee minutes vs Russian headlines. Russian headlines continue to keep traders on edge of their seats.
GBP/USD holding in a 20 pip range as Asia digests Russian and FOMC news
GBP/USD is holding in near 1.3580 and in a tight Asian range of 20 pips as traders sit on their hands weighing the Federal Open Market Committee minutes vs Russian headlines. Russian headlines continue to keep traders on edge of their seats.
Dogecoin price edges closer to an 18% breakout
Dogecoin price has been stuck producing lower highs since its all-time high in May 2021. More recently, DOGE has been trading under a resistance confluence, a breakout from which will be the key to triggering an uptrend.
Russia-Ukraine conflict not a global economic risk?
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Although we do not have any particular insight into conditions on the ground or wish to speculate on the mindset of leaders involved, assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.