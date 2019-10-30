EUR/USD drops toward 1.1100 as Fed cuts again but signals pause ahead

- Federal Reserve cuts rates by 25bps as expected, two members dissent.
- US Dollar rises modestly across the board after the FOMC meeting, press conference awaited.
The EUR/USD dropped from 1.1135 to 1.1101 immediately after the Federal Reserve announced it cut rates by 25bps. The pair then bounced back to the level it was trading before the announcement and dropped back.
The US central bank, as mostly expected, reduced the Fed Funds rate to 1.5% to 1.75%. It was the third cut in-a-row. According to analysts, the Fed signaled that at the next meeting, it might put monetary policy on hold. The FOMC changed the statement leaving the door open for a no change in rates at the next meeting. Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren voted against the decision, preferring to keep interest rate unchanged. Now attention turns to Chairman Powell, who will hold a press conference at 18:30 GMT.
The US Dollar rose across the board supported by the indication from the Fed that it may pause cutting rates at the next meeting. As of writing, EUR/USD trades at 1.1110, down 20 pips from the level it had before the meeting.
Still, EUR/USD remains above 1.1100 and also on top of daily lows. Under 1.1100 the next critical level is seen around 1.1070/80. On the upside, a break above 1.1125 would strengthen the bullish short-term outlook.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1118
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1112
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1055
|Daily SMA50
|1.1037
|Daily SMA100
|1.1128
|Daily SMA200
|1.1201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.112
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1074
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1102
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1091
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1038
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.113
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1176
