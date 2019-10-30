EUR/USD drops toward 1.1100 as Fed cuts again but signals pause ahead

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Federal Reserve cuts rates by 25bps as expected, two members dissent. 
  • US Dollar rises modestly across the board after the FOMC meeting, press conference awaited. 

The EUR/USD dropped from 1.1135 to 1.1101 immediately after the Federal Reserve announced it cut rates by 25bps. The pair then bounced back to the level it was trading before the announcement and dropped back. 

The US central bank, as mostly expected, reduced the Fed Funds rate to 1.5% to 1.75%. It was the third cut in-a-row. According to analysts, the Fed signaled that at the next meeting, it might put monetary policy on hold. The FOMC changed the statement leaving the door open for a no change in rates at the next meeting. Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren voted against the decision, preferring to keep interest rate unchanged. Now attention turns to Chairman Powell, who will hold a press conference at 18:30 GMT. 

The US Dollar rose across the board supported by the indication from the Fed that it may pause cutting rates at the next meeting. As of writing, EUR/USD trades at 1.1110, down 20 pips from the level it had before the meeting. 

Still, EUR/USD remains above 1.1100 and also on top of daily lows. Under 1.1100 the next critical level is seen around 1.1070/80. On the upside, a break above 1.1125 would strengthen the bullish short-term outlook.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1118
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.1112
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1055
Daily SMA50 1.1037
Daily SMA100 1.1128
Daily SMA200 1.1201
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.112
Previous Daily Low 1.1074
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1102
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1084
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1056
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1038
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.113
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1176

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

