EUR/USD drops to multi-week lows near 1.1150, targets 2019 lows

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index gathers bullish momentum in the second half of the day.
  • The shared currency struggles to find demand despite upbeat confidence data.
  • The EUR/USD pair erases more than 50 pips on a daily basis.

The bearish pressure surrounding the EUR/USD pair intensified in the second half of the day, dragging it to the lowest level since May 31 at 1.1150. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.1155, losing 0.47% on a daily basis.

The broad USD strength seems to be driving the pair's price action on Tuesday. After posting decisive gains in the last two trading days, the US Dollar Index extended its rally to reach a fresh five-week high of 97.71. Although today's macroeconomic data releases from the U.S. painted a mixed-picture, rising Treasury bond yields seem to be providing a boost to the greenback. 

The Philly Fed's Non-Manufacturing Index improved to 21.4 in July from 8.2 in June to reveal a robust expansion in the region's service sector's business activity. On the other hand, the Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index plummeted to -12 in July from 3 in June and fell short of the market expectation of 5. 

Euro remains under pressure ahead of ECB

In the meantime, investors seem to be staying away from the shared currency ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) critical monetary policy meeting later this week. Previewing this event, "The ECB is likely to change the forward guidance and signal the upcoming cuts (in September and potentially beyond), thus cementing the markets' dovish expectations," ING analysts said.

The advanced estimate published by the European Commission today showed that the consumer confidence n the euro area was expected to improve in July but did little to nothing help the euro recover its losses.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1155
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 1.1211
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1272
Daily SMA50 1.1246
Daily SMA100 1.1248
Daily SMA200 1.1317
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1226
Previous Daily Low 1.1206
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.12
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1214
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1218
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1203
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1195
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1183
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1222
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1241

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

