The Philadelphia Fed Survey is a spread index of manufacturing conditions (movements of manufacturing) within the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia . This survey, served as an indicator of manufacturing sector trends, is interrelated with the ISM manufacturing Index (Institute for Supply Management) and the index of industrial production. It is also used as a forecast of The ISM Index. Generally, an above-the-expectaitons reading is seen as positive for the USD.

Every Thursday, the US Department of Labor publishes the number of previous week’s initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US. Since this reading could be highly volatile, investors may pay closer attention to the four-week average. A downtrend is seen as a sign of an improving labour market and could have a positive impact on the USD’s performance against its rivals and vice versa.

The Initial Jobless Claims released by the US Department of Labor is a measure of the number of people filing first-time claims for state unemployment insurance. A larger-than-expected number indicates weakness in the US labor market, reflects negatively on the US economy, and is negative for the US Dollar (USD). On the other hand, a decreasing number should be taken as bullish for the USD.

EUR/USD is accelerating its reversal from four-year highs, amid a stronger US Dollar. Technical indicators are showing an increasing bearish momentum, with the Relative Strength Index consolidating below the 50 level on the 4-hour chart, and with bears focusing on the 1.1750-1.1760 support area, which held downside attempts on September 15 and 18. The key support area for the broader bullish trend, however, lies between the September 12 low at 1.1700 and the trendline support from late August lows, now around 1.1710. Further down, the next target is the September 11 low, near 1.1660.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD is heading lower for the third day in a row, trading at 1.1775 at the time of writing on Friday, down from the four-year highs above 1.1900 hit earlier this week. A larger-than-expected decline in weekly US Initial Jobless Claims and a sharp rebound in the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey provided additional support to the US Dollar on Wednesday. In Europe, the calendar has been light, but a new wave of anti-austerity protests is gathering strength in France, which is adding weight to the Euro (EUR). Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in France's main cities on Thursday to pressure French President Emmanuel Macron and the new Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, to scrap plans to cut spending proposed by the previous Prime Minister, François Bayrou. Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court said that it will decide on the legality of trade tariffs on November 5. This has been one of the leading measures of US President Donald Trump's second term and was put into question by a lower court ruling that the republican overstepped his authority by invoking a federal law meant for emergencies. All in all, the US Dollar (USD) maintains a mild positive tone with a neutral market mood and the absence of key fundamental data in Europe or the US. However, upside attempts in the Greenback are likely to remain contained, with investors pricing in further Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary easing in the coming months.

