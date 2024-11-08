The Euro (EUR) rebounded overnight but continued to trade near recent lows. Pair was last seen at 1.0780 levels, OCBC’ FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.
Momentum turns flat
“EUR rebounded overnight but continued to trade near recent lows, weighed by fresh concerns of political uncertainty in Germany (Chancellor Scholz dismissed Finance Minister and called for confidence vote on 15 Jan) and ongoing concerns of Trump win on European security and exports to US (due to potential tariffs).”
“Momentum turned flat while RSI fell. Risks remain skewed to the downside. Next support at 1.0660/70 levels. Resistance at 1.0740 (76.4% fibo), 1.0830 (61.8% fibo retracement of 2024 low to high).”
