EUR/USD defends key support, focus on US Treasury yields

- EUR/USD is attempting a bounce from the 50-day average support.
- US 10-year yield has pulled back from three-month highs.
- Risk-off, if any, could bode well for the EUR.
EUR/USD fell for the fourth straight day on Thursday but defended the widely-tracked 50-day average support. A bounce could be seen as Treasury yields are pulling back amid mild losses in the US index futures.
The common currency faced selling pressure on Thursday, as expected, and dived to the 50-day average support at 1.1038.
The US treasury yields spiked, sending greenback higher on renewed U.S.-China trade optimism, triggered by reports that both countries will cancel some existing tariffs if phase one trade deal is reached. Notably, the US 10-year yield rose from 1.80% to 1.97% – the highest level since Aug. 1.
The optimism, however, faded somewhat during the Asian trading hours on reports stating that internal disagreements in the Trump Administration are stalling a sign-off on the deal. Further, White House adviser Peter Navarro weakened the bid tone around the risky asset with his comments that there is no agreement at this time to remove any of the existing tariffs as a condition of the Phase One deal and the final decision rests with President Trump.
Currently, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.18% drop and the US 10-year yield is seen at 1.91%, down six basis points from Thursday's high.
The Treasury yields rallied and the USD drew bids during the recent risk-on rally. So, now with US equity index futures flashing red, Treasury yields may drop, weakening the US Dollar and helping EUR/USD regain some poise.
On the data front, the German trade balance and the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index are scheduled for release and could influence EUR/USD. China trade data for October released during the Asian trading hours showed weakness in imports (domestic demand).
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1052
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1046
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1102
|Daily SMA50
|1.104
|Daily SMA100
|1.1119
|Daily SMA200
|1.1191
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1092
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1036
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1074
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1057
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.107
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1024
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1136
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends key support, focus on US Treasury yields
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce from the 50-day average support. US 10-year yield has pulled back from three-month highs. Risk-off, if any, could bode well for the EUR. On the data front, the German trade and the US Consumer Sentiment Index could influence EUR.
GBP/USD in post-BOE bearish consolidation above 1.2800
The recovery attempts in GBP/USD continue to face stiff resistance near 1.2825 region, leaving the spot in a downside consolidation phase above the 1.28 handle, as the dust settles over the dovish BOE monetary policy decision aftermath.
USD/JPY turns negative near 109.25 on mixed trade signals
USD/JPY is seen testing the bids near 109.25, as the sellers returned amid renewed trade pessimism. White House Adviser Navarro denied any agreement on the rollback of US tariffs on China. Also, upbeat Japanese data adds to the downside.
Gold: Range breakdown confirmed as US yields hit three-month highs
Gold is looking south, having witnessed a range breakdown amid the spike in the US treasury yields. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,468 per Oz, representing a 1.48% drop on the day. Prices hit a low of $1,460 earlier today.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: The Beijing express arrives in the station
The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to edge up to 95.9 in Nov from 95.5 in Oct. The Current Conditions Index is estimated to slip to 112.5 from 113.2 in Oct. The expectations Index will climb to 84.9 in Nov from 84.2 in Oct.