EUR/USD defends 1.1900 ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony

- EUR/USD trims early Asian losses amid subdued session.
- DXY struggles to keep rebound amid sluggish yields, light calendar.
- Powell’s prepared remark pose upside risk but Fed policymakers’ divide keeps traders on the edge.
- Eurozone Consumer Confidence, ECB members comments could offer intermediate moves.
EUR/USD recovers from intraday low, pares daily losses to 0.07%, around 1.1910 heading into Tuesday’s European session. The major currency pair consolidated the previous day’s heavy bounce off early April levels as market sentiment dwindled amid mixed clues in Asia. However, broad optimism towards global economic recovery and receding fears of the Fed’s rate hike and/or tapering woes seem to back the latest run-up.
The Fed policymakers’ ability to convince traders of no immediate risks to the current monetary policy favored market sentiment on Monday. The risk-on mood dragged the US dollar index (DXY) amid a lack of major catalyst before the prepared remarks of the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell crossed wires. It should be observed that ECB President Christine Lagarde’s rejection of the bond purchase tapering also favored the EUR/USD buyers.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell terms the inflation risk as transitory, suggesting no major challenges to the present monetary policies, per the published remarks. On the same line were comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard who sounded a bit calmer while saying that the low interest rates and low inflation rate era are not ending any time soon. Alternatively, New York Fed President John C. Williams takes multiple turns in his latest speech that recently mentioned that Fed is talking about talking tapering. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan was on the same line while favoring “taking the foot off the accelerator sooner rather than later.”
It’s worth noting updates over the US-China trade relations also add to the pair’s momentum of late. Following Bloomberg’s piece citing threats to the phase one deal due to Beijing's inability to import pre-agreed US goods, China’s Global Times termed the Sino-American talks at the make-or-break level.
Chatters over the coronavirus (COVID-19) variant and escalating economic recovery from the pandemic, not to forget cautious sentiment ahead of Powell’s testimony, act as extra catalysts for the market.
Against this backdrop, stock futures and US Treasury yields remain directionless, struggling to keep the previous daily gains, whereas the DXY bears take a breather.
Moving on, preliminary readings of the Eurozone Consumer Confidence for June, expected -3.0 versus -5.1 prior, will precede speeches from ECB’s executive board members, namely Philip Richard Lane and Isabel Schnabel, to direct immediate moves. The policymakers may confirm Lagarde’s cautious optimism and can favor EUR/USD bulls, together with upbeat data. On the other hand, US Existing Home Sales and Richmond Fed Manufacturing could also offer intraday moves to the pair ahead of Powell’s testimony. Although Fed Chair Powell is capable to convince markets of no need for immediate policy action, any negative surprises won’t hesitate to recall the EUR/USD bears.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD pulls back from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March-May upside, around 1.1930, amid a receding bearish bias of the MACD signals, which in turn favor further weakness of the currency pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1915
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.1918
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2129
|Daily SMA50
|1.2098
|Daily SMA100
|1.2034
|Daily SMA200
|1.1996
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1921
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1848
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1847
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1876
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.187
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1822
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1944
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1969
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2017
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further upside appears elusive whilst below 1.1930
EUR/USD fades recovery from early April around 1.1920 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing to bouncing off a two-month low, the currency major pair snapped a three-day losing streak, also posted the heaviest gains since late May, the previous day.
GBP/USD bulls search fresh clues to cross 100-DMA hurdle
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.3925, following the heaviest rebound in two months. The cable pair benefited from the risk-on mood the previous day. Quarantine rules will be easy for fully jabbed but uncertainty over unlock prevails.
EUR/USD: Further upside appears elusive whilst below 1.1930
EUR/USD fades recovery from early April around 1.1920 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing to bouncing off a two-month low, the currency major pair snapped a three-day losing streak, also posted the heaviest gains since late May, the previous day.
Cardano price void leaves ADA on the brink of a 25% drop
Cardano price had successfully held the 2018 high from May 24 until Saturday’s close below $1.40. Today’s weakness has confirmed the breakdown, and ADA may be beginning a larger decline that ...
Is the Fed changing its mind?
We will not likely get an explanation for how the Fed can be “hawkish” while at the same time the 10-year yield is sinking, the 30-year is under 2% for first time since February, and the 5-year/30-year spread is the smallest since December.