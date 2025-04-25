EUR/USD declines on escalating hopes of de-escalation in US-China trade war

- EUR/USD falls to near 1.1350 as the US Dollar resumes recovery on increasing odds of de-escalation in the US-China trade war.
- Beijing is considering pausing additional tariffs on some goods from the US.
- ECB’s Holzmann warns about structural weakness in the Eurozone economy.
EUR/USD trades lower around 1.1350 during North American trading hours on Friday. The major currency pair weakens due to a recovery move in the US Dollar (USD) on hopes of an improvement in trade relations between the United States (US) and China.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, resumes its upside recovery on Friday after correcting to near 99.20 the previous day. The USD Index rises to near 99.65 and aims to break above the weekly high around 100.00.
The confidence of financial market participants that the trade war between the world’s largest powerhouses could de-escalate has increased as China has signaled that it is considering suspending the 125% duty on imports of medical equipment and some industrial chemicals from the US, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
This week, dialogues from the White House expressing optimism that Washington and Beijing could make a deal had stemmed hopes that the tariff war would not spiral further. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump stated that “discussions with Beijing are going well” and added that he thinks “they will reach a deal”.
On the contrary, China has denied any discussions with the US. "China and the US are not having any consultation or negotiation on tariffs", a spokesperson from the Chinese embassy said during North American trading hours, Reuters report. He added that the US should "stop creating confusion."
A spokesperson from Beijing also said on Thursday that there have not been any "economic and trade negotiations" with the US, according to Financial Times (FT). He added that the US needs to “completely cancel all unilateral tariff measures” if it wants trade talks.
On the monetary policy front, a chorus of policymakers has indicated that excessive uncertainty due to new economic policies by US President Trump could damage the economy. Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari warned on Thursday that the uncertainty posed by policies from the President could lead to “business lay-offs”. Kashkari ruled out the possibility that businesses have started cutting labor force but cautioned that some businesses indicate they are preparing for “possible job cuts if uncertainty continues”.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD weakens amid USD's recovery
- EUR/USD edges down due to USD’s strength. The Euro (EUR) is up against its major peers, except North American currencies, on Friday, even though European Central Bank (ECB) dovish bets are bloating due to growing concerns that the Eurozone inflation could undershoot the central bank’s target of 2%.
- On Thursday, ECB policymaker and Finnish central bank governor Olli Rehn warned about downside risks to inflation. "It is quite possible that the projections for medium-term inflation under the current circumstances may well be below the 2% target,” Rehn said at the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. Rehn expressed confidently that the current situations “justify an interest rate cut in June”.
- During European trading hours, ECB policymaker and Austria’s central bank governor Robert Holzmann has shown concerns over structural weakness in the continent. Holzmann expects that fears of economic shocks will remain intact despite the tariffs announced by Donald Trump being lowered. “I see economic scars even if tariffs are lowered,” Holzmann said. Such a scenario also paves the way for monetary policy easing.
- The next trigger for the Euro would be headlines from the White House and the European Union (EU) about potential trade relations between both sides of the Atlantic.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD stays above key 20-week EMA
EUR/USD drops to near 1.1350 on Friday. However, the outlook of the major currency pair remains bullish as the 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is sloping higher around 1.0885.
The 14-week Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbs to near overbought levels above 70.00 in the weekly chart, which indicates a strong bullish momentum, but chances of some correction cannot be ruled out.
Looking up, the psychological level of 1.1500 will be the major resistance for the pair. Conversely, the July 2023 high of 1.1276 will be a key support for the Euro bulls.
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
BRANDED CONTENT
If you're looking for the best brokers to trade the EUR/USD pair, explore our selected options. Knowing each broker’s strengths will help you find the ideal fit for your trading strategy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1350 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD extends its daily slide and trades below 1.1350 in the American session on Friday. Renewed US Dollar strength on growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade war makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD remains under moderate selling pressure near 1.3300 despite the upbeat UK Retail Sales data for March. The pair feels the heat of the solid US Dollar rebound, aided by latest headlines hinting at a softening rhetoric in the ongoing US-China trade conflict.
Gold drops toward $3,250 as market mood improves
Gold turns south following Thursday's rebound and declines toward $3,250 on Friday. The bearish pressure builds up as market mood improves on growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade conflict after US President Trump hinted at the beginning of negotiations.
Ethereum: Accumulation addresses grab 1.11 million ETH as bullish momentum rises
Ethereum saw a 1% decline on Friday as sellers dominated exchange activity in the past 24 hours. Despite the recent selling, increased inflows into accumulation addresses and declining net taker volume show a gradual return of bullish momentum.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.