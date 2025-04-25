EUR/USD declines on escalating hopes of de-escalation in US-China trade war

EUR/USD falls to near 1.1350 as the US Dollar resumes recovery on increasing odds of de-escalation in the US-China trade war.

Beijing is considering pausing additional tariffs on some goods from the US.

ECB’s Holzmann warns about structural weakness in the Eurozone economy.

EUR/USD trades lower around 1.1350 during North American trading hours on Friday. The major currency pair weakens due to a recovery move in the US Dollar (USD) on hopes of an improvement in trade relations between the United States (US) and China.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, resumes its upside recovery on Friday after correcting to near 99.20 the previous day. The USD Index rises to near 99.65 and aims to break above the weekly high around 100.00.

The confidence of financial market participants that the trade war between the world’s largest powerhouses could de-escalate has increased as China has signaled that it is considering suspending the 125% duty on imports of medical equipment and some industrial chemicals from the US, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

This week, dialogues from the White House expressing optimism that Washington and Beijing could make a deal had stemmed hopes that the tariff war would not spiral further. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump stated that “discussions with Beijing are going well” and added that he thinks “they will reach a deal”.

On the contrary, China has denied any discussions with the US. "China and the US are not having any consultation or negotiation on tariffs", a spokesperson from the Chinese embassy said during North American trading hours, Reuters report. He added that the US should "stop creating confusion."

A spokesperson from Beijing also said on Thursday that there have not been any "economic and trade negotiations" with the US, according to Financial Times (FT). He added that the US needs to “completely cancel all unilateral tariff measures” if it wants trade talks.

On the monetary policy front, a chorus of policymakers has indicated that excessive uncertainty due to new economic policies by US President Trump could damage the economy. Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari warned on Thursday that the uncertainty posed by policies from the President could lead to “business lay-offs”. Kashkari ruled out the possibility that businesses have started cutting labor force but cautioned that some businesses indicate they are preparing for “possible job cuts if uncertainty continues”.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD weakens amid USD's recovery

EUR/USD edges down due to USD’s strength. The Euro (EUR) is up against its major peers, except North American currencies, on Friday, even though European Central Bank (ECB) dovish bets are bloating due to growing concerns that the Eurozone inflation could undershoot the central bank’s target of 2%.

On Thursday, ECB policymaker and Finnish central bank governor Olli Rehn warned about downside risks to inflation. "It is quite possible that the projections for medium-term inflation under the current circumstances may well be below the 2% target,” Rehn said at the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. Rehn expressed confidently that the current situations “justify an interest rate cut in June”.

During European trading hours, ECB policymaker and Austria’s central bank governor Robert Holzmann has shown concerns over structural weakness in the continent. Holzmann expects that fears of economic shocks will remain intact despite the tariffs announced by Donald Trump being lowered. “I see economic scars even if tariffs are lowered,” Holzmann said. Such a scenario also paves the way for monetary policy easing.

The next trigger for the Euro would be headlines from the White House and the European Union (EU) about potential trade relations between both sides of the Atlantic.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD stays above key 20-week EMA

EUR/USD drops to near 1.1350 on Friday. However, the outlook of the major currency pair remains bullish as the 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is sloping higher around 1.0885.

The 14-week Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbs to near overbought levels above 70.00 in the weekly chart, which indicates a strong bullish momentum, but chances of some correction cannot be ruled out.

Looking up, the psychological level of 1.1500 will be the major resistance for the pair. Conversely, the July 2023 high of 1.1276 will be a key support for the Euro bulls.

US-China Trade War FAQs What does “trade war” mean? Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living. What is the US-China trade war? An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies. Trade war 2.0 The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.





BRANDED CONTENT

If you're looking for the best brokers to trade the EUR/USD pair, explore our selected options. Knowing each broker’s strengths will help you find the ideal fit for your trading strategy.