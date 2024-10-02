EUR/USD trades lower after robust US jobs data, Eurozone inflation miss

- EUR/USD trades on the back foot due to the Euro’s weakness and increasing US Dollar strength.
- The Euro depreciated on Tuesday due to lower inflation data; the Dollar benefited from strong jobs data.
- An escalation of the conflict in the Middle East has further increased safe-haven flows to USD.
EUR/USD trades lower in the 1.1050s on Wednesday, after falling from 1.1135 on Tuesday, in a sell-off that amounted to a 0.60% one-day decline.
Lower-than-expected Eurozone inflation data was partly responsible for the sharp decline. The bloc’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) grew by 1.8% YoY in September, down from 2.2% previously and below expectations of 1.9%. Core inflation, meanwhile, came out at 2.7% YoY – one tenth below August’s 2.8% reading and also below expectations.
The data indicates headline inflation has fallen back down below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2.0% target, and that core is on its way. It increases the chances that the ECB will cut interest rates further, which, in turn, is likely to lead to capital outflows and a weaker Euro.
Just-released US ADP Employment Change data showed a rise of 143K private payrolls in September, which was above the upwardly-revised 103K in August and expectations of 120K.
The Eurozone Unemployment Rate, released on Wednesday, showed unemployment remained steady at 6.4% in August, which was unchanged from July's figure and in line with economists' expectations.
EUR/USD: declines exacerbated by stronger USD
EUR/USD was also pushed lower after a recovery in the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday.
The Greenback gained after the release of data showing a higher-than-expected rise in the number of job openings in the US, as measured by JOLTS Job Openings, which rose to 8.04 million in August from a revised-up 7.71 million in July, and beat expectations of 7.66 million.
The data is significant because of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) recent shift to focusing on concerns around the labor market. This broadly offset weaker US manufacturing activity data as measured by the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which flatlined in contraction territory and missed expectations in September.
EUR/USD also sold off amid an escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which increased safe-haven flows to the US Dollar. On Tuesday evening, Iran fired about 200 missiles, including some ballistic, at Israel’s capital Tel Aviv in a revenge attack after Israel killed Hasan Nasrallah, the head of the Iran-backed militia group Hezbollah.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD possibly beginning descent within multi-year range
EUR/USD has been contained within a broad multi-year range that has a ceiling at roughly 1.1200 and a floor at around 1.0500. The pair is currently testing the top of the range but after multiple touches appears to be pulling back down.
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD is probably in a sideways trend on all its key timeframes (short, medium, and long-term) and since it is a principle of technical analysis that “the trend is your friend” the odds favor a continuation of this sideways trend, which in this case means move back down towards the range lows.
Prices now appear to be beginning a down leg. They have reached a key support level in the form of the red 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1041, which is likely to slow the sell-off at least temporarily.
For confirmation of the start of a proper leg down prices should break through the 50-day SMA, the trendline for the last up leg, and the September 11 swing low at 1.1002. A close below 1.1000, therefore, would provide strong bearish confirmation. The downside target for such a move would be 1.0875, the 200-day SMA, followed by 1.0777 (August 1 low) and then 1.0600.
Momentum as measured by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is relatively bearish over the last few days and the blue MACD line has crossed below the red signal line, suggesting more evidence the pair could be vulnerable to further weakness.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains resilient in risk-off mood
The AUD/USD registers minimal losses against the Greenback late during Wednesday’s North American session after hitting a daily high of 0.6915. Risk aversion boosted the prospects of safe-haven currencies, due to the likelihood of Israel retaliating after Iran’s missile attack on Tuesday.
USD/JPY skyrockets over 200-pips on Japan’s PM comments
The Greenback recovered against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday, rallying over 2% after Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba commented the economic environment is not ready for additional rate hikes. The USD/JPY jumped off daily lows of around 143.42 and soared sharply toward current exchange rates.
Gold declines amid rising US yields, as Israel vows retaliation
Gold retreated on Wednesday during the North American session and dropped 0.50% daily as traders eyed Israel's reaction to Iran’s attack on Tuesday. Geopolitics remains the driver for traders, which lifted Gold prices after posting back-to-back bearish sessions since last Friday.
Is Bitcoin a safe haven amid Middle East tensions? Here's what you need to know
Following Bitcoin's 6% decline since Iran's missile attack on Israel, several investors are questioning whether the cryptocurrency's alleged "safe haven" status still holds.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.