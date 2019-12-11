EUR/USD: Dec. 4 high is key resistance, focus on Fed rate decision

- The Dec. 4 high of 1.1116 is the level to beat for the EUR bulls.
- The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to keep rates unchanged.
- Markets have priced in the rate cut pause.
- Dollar to take a beating if the Fed cites higher inflation as a prerequisite for a rate hike.
EUR/USD is currently lacking a clear directional bias and needs to break above the Dec. 4 high of 1.1116 to confirm a short-term bullish trend.
The spot has established a higher low at 1.1094 and a close above 1.1116 would confirm a higher high.
Fed to keep rates unchanged
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates steady at 1.5-1.75%, officially bringing an end to the 75bp mid-cycle adjustment.
Analysts at TD Securities expect the committee to communicate patience in deciding future policy moves and President Powell to reiterate that a "material reassessment" in the outlook is a precondition to ease further.
The market has already priced in the rate cut pause. The focus, therefore, is on the interest rate dot plot.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs believe there could be a hawkish or dovish surprise. A hawkish surprise would be more committee members forecasting a single rate hike in 2020 or two rate hikes in 2022.
In that case, EUR/USD will likely drop below 1.1040, invalidating the bullish higher low.
Meanwhile, a dovish surprise would be a decline in the median long-run dot from September's level of 2.5% and/or participants citing higher inflation as a prerequisite for the next rate hike.
A dovish outcome will likely fuel a convincing break above 1.1116. The Fed rate decision is due at 19:00 GMT.
The pair may also take cues from the US Consumer Price Index (Nov) scheduled for release at 13:30 GMT. The European data docket is empty.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1094
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1096
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1051
|Daily SMA50
|1.1059
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1156
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1098
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1062
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1116
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1085
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1072
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1049
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1109
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1122
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
