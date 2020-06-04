EUR/USD could advance to 1.1285 near-term – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD could extend the move up to the 1.1285 level in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the tenacious rally could extend to 1.1235 first before a pull-back can be expected’. The subsequent advance in EUR exceeded our expectation as it rose to an overnight high of 1.1256 before settling on a firm note at 1.1232 (+0.56%). Conditions remain severely overbought but there is no clear sign that the rally in EUR is ready to take a breather. From here, only a breach of 1.1180 (minor support is at 1.1200) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased. Meanwhile, EUR could grind higher even though the major resistance at 1.1285 is likely out of reach.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “EUR continues with its relentless rally as it registered seven consecutive days of higher high, higher low and higher close. While there is no indication just yet that the current rally is about to end soon, such massive and rapid rally without a ‘pause’ is not common and it is left to be seen if EUR could continue to maintain the current pace of its advance. Overall, only a break of 1.1140 (‘strong support’ level was at 1.1095 yesterday) would indicate that the current positive phase in EUR has run its course. Until then, further EUR strength towards 1.1285 is not ruled out but the prospect for extension to the next resistance at 1.1330 this time round is not high for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off multi-month highs, holds above 1.1200 ahead of ECB
Amid a broad-based US dollar rebound, EUR/USD corrects further from three-month highs of 1.1257 ahead of the European open, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the key European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD retreats from five-week top to sub-1.2600 area amid quiet session
GBP/USD snaps five-day winning streak to take U-turn from 100-day SMA, still above 1.2500. BOE’s Bailey tells banks to prepare for no-deal exit and downs the GBP. The US Dollar bounces off three-month low amid risk reset, pre-ECB moves.
Riots could assist US recovery by ending the economic paralysis
The US economy may be headed for a V-shaped recovery aided ironically enough by the demonstrations that have made nonsense of the continued social and business restrictions and the riots whose damage will require massive spending to repair.
Gold: Bounces back above $1,700 to keep buyers hopeful
Gold prices recover from immediate support line, 50-day SMA. The yellow metal’s failure to close below 50-day SMA, not to forget a six-week-old ascending support line keeps the buyers hopeful. Risk reset, cautious mood ahead of the ECB also favors the buyers.
WTI retraces within an immediate triangle around $37.00
WTI seesaws near three-month high inside a two-day-old symmetrical triangle. The black gold rose to the highest since March 11 the previous day but MACD’s weakness dragged it back from $38.30.