EUR/USD: Corrections lower could be an opportunity to position for upside – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank point out that the clear actions announced by the European Central Bank mean a more attractive euro. They see the prospects for the euro are brighter.
Key Quotes:
“The US dollar is now very oversold and hence we are cautious over very near-term EUR/USD correction lower. That would make sense technically considering the two-week percentage gain as of 12 noon London time is just short of 4%. Excluding the tumultuous COVID-related volatility in March, this gain is the largest two-week gain since Feb 2016 and on most of the occasions when such a gain is recorded, spot corrects the following week. But if that does materialise it may provide opportunity to buy on dips.”
“Recent developments have certainly improved the outlook and while caution is warranted over the very short-term, the outlook has improved. We should not underestimate the steps taken, in particular by the ECB but by Germany also and soon most likely by the EU.”
“The only element of uncertainty now is the EU recovery fund failing to meet expectations – but even then the ECB PEPP support will come into play. We should not underestimate the determination of the ECB.”
“It seems to us that a repricing of fragmentation risks that have beset the EUR for a considerable period of time is now under way. Our stance now has shifted and we view corrections lower in EUR/USD as an opportunity to position for upside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.13 after jump in US jobs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, down after US Non-Farm Payrolls shocked with a leap of 2.5 million jobs in May, contrary to all projections. The greenback is gaining while stocks are falling, a correlation breakdown. ECB stimulus previously supported the euro.
GBP/USD retreats from highs
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs. The pound is struggling after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reported little progress in Brexit talks. Robust US jobs support the dollar.
XAU/USD retreats further to $1670, lowest in five weeks
Gold prices are falling sharply on Friday on the back of the US employment report that boosted equity markets and sent US yields to the upside. XAU/USD is losing more than $40 on Friday and recently bottomed at $1670/oz, the lowest intraday level since May 1.
Institutional demand exceeds Bitcoins supply
Greyscale floods the market with fresh money to satisfy the demand of its clients. Investors, willing to pay a 29% surcharge for exposure to Bitcoin without suffering the legal and operational inconveniences. Market remains at risk on the verge of new bullish territory.
WTI rallies above $39 as focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting
Crude oil prices built on Thursday's modest gains and rose sharply on Friday boosted by the upbeat market mood optimism surrounding Saturday's OPEC+ meeting.