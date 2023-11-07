EUR/USD consolidates in a range above 1.0700, remains close to multi-week top set on Monday

- EUR/USD remains confined in a narrow trading band for the second straight day.
- The USD recovers further from a multi-week low and caps the upside for the pair.
- The lack of follow-through warrants caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.
The EUR/USD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move during the Asian session on Tuesday and trades below its highest level since September 13 touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 1.0700 mark and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, builds on the overnight bounce from a near eight-week low and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair. Federal Reserve (Fed) officials offered a mixed signal over the future rate-hike path, which, in turn, led to a goodish move up in the US Treasury bond yields on Monday and prompted some USD short-covering move.
Fed Governor Lisa Cook noted that the central bank's current target interest rate is adequate to return inflation to the Fed's 2% target, though said that we will continue to be vigilant to ensure that the inflation target is reached. Separately, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that he would err on the side of overtightening monetary policy rather than not doing enough to bring inflation down to the central bank's 2% target.
This raises the uncertainty over the Fed's next policy move. In fact, investors now seem convinced that the US central bank is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle and the bets were reaffirmed by the softer US jobs data on Friday. Moreover, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance of the Fed cutting rates in June 2024. Hence, the focus will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powel's appearance on Wednesday and Thursday.
In the meantime, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde's hawkish remarks over the weekend continue to underpin the shared currency and help limit the downside for the EUR/USD pair. In an interview with Kathimerini, Lagarde reiterated the central bank’s determined path and said that we are determined to bring inflation down to 2%. This is holding back traders from placing bearish bets around the major.
Market participants now look to the release of Chinese Trade Balance data, which might influence the broader risk sentiment and German Industrial Production for some impetus ahead of the US Trade Balance data. Apart from this, traders will take cues from speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0718
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0595
|Daily SMA50
|1.0636
|Daily SMA100
|1.0805
|Daily SMA200
|1.0806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0756
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0718
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0747
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0517
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0732
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0742
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0693
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.077
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0784
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The EUR/USD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move during the Asian session on Tuesday and trades below its highest level since September 13 touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 1.0700 mark and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics.
