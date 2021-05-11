EUR/USD: Concerns of rising inflation and ECB dovishness to restrain the euro

EUR/USD has been under pressure as fears of inflation have boosted the dollar. According to FXStreet’s Yohay Elam, there are clear reasons for the currency pair's retreat from the highs, yet it probably remains only a temporary correction.
ECB's dovish policy comments may pressure the euro to counter Europe's vaccination progress
“Fears of rising inflation remain prevalent, as commodity prices continue rising and after China reported a leap in producer prices – 6.8% annually, more than predicted. Tech stocks have already suffered from these growing concerns and the safe-haven dollar is also gaining some ground.”
“The euro has been suffering dovish comments from Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a member of the European Central Bank. He favors maintaining the ECB's bond-buying scheme at least through March 2022, if not beyond. After several contradictory headlines, his words seem to carry more weight and push the common currency lower.”
“The euro remains underpinned by Europe's accelerating vaccination campaign. The old continent is catching up with the US and the efforts are bearing fruit – COVID-19 cases are falling in Germany and in other places. Roughly 30% of EU residents have received at least one jab.”
“Euro/dollar is benefiting from upside momentum, not the four-hour chart and trades above the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages (SMA). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped below 70, thus exiting overbought conditions and allowing for more gains.”
“Some resistance awaits at 1.2150, the April peak, and then by 1.2180, the high point recorded in May. Some support is at the daily low of 1.2125, followed by 1.2080 and 1.2050.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.2150 amid inflation fears, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been stabilizing around 1.2150. The dollar has found its feet amid rising inflation fears, driven primarily by commodity prices. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
200-DMA might cap XAU/USD ahead of US CPI on Wednesday
Gold refreshed multi-month tops on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. A modest USD rebound held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains.
Cardano gains to diminish as 16% correction awaits
Cardano price is on the precipice of starting a downtrend after a recent minor sell-off. ADA looks to slide toward a key demand barrier that separates bullish from bearish. The sellers could trigger a 10% downtrend in ADA toward the resistance level at $1.47.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.