EUR/USD comes under pressure below 1.1900

- EUR/USD fades the recent uptick to 1.19 and above.
- The better mood in the dollar weighs on the pair.
- France’s Industrial Production contracted 4.7% MoM in February.
The renewed selling pressure around the single currency forces EUR/USD to leave the area of recent 2-week peaks north of the 1.19 barrier.
EUR/USD flirts with the 1.1900 area
EUR/USD partially reverses Thursday’s move to new multi-day highs in the vicinity of the 1.1930 zone and returns to the 1.1900 neighbourhood on the back of the resumption of the demand for the greenback.
In fact, the rebound of US yields lends oxygen to the buck and undermines the recent advance of EUR/USD to new 2-week highs, extending at the same time the bounce off the yearly lows near 1.17 recorded in late March.
The European currency, in the meantime, is on track to close the first week with gains after three consecutive pullbacks, as investors now appear to have priced in the positive US growth prospects, re-focusing instead on the vaccine rollout and the economic recovery in Europe.
In the domestic calendar, Industrial Production in France contracted at a monthly 4.7% during February, while the Spanish gauge also shrunk 2.1% from a month earlier. Later in the session, Italian Retail Sales are due seconded by the speech by ECB’s Luis De Guindos.
Across the Atlantic, the investors’ focus will be on Producer Prices along with Wholesale Inventories figures.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD managed to finally surpass the 1.19 mark and clinch new 2-week tops around 1.1930, although the move lost some vigour soon afterwards. The near-term outlook, however, looks improved and would not be surprising to see a sustainable advance further north of 1.1900 in the next sessions. The recovery in the pair emerged pari passu with fresh downbeat sentiment in the dollar and rising hopes of a sustained recovery in the Old Continent now that the vaccine rollout appears to have gained some pace.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the vaccine rollout. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is losing 0.15% at 1.1894 and a breach of 1.1704 (2021 low Mar.31) would target 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4) en route to 1.1570 (2008-2021 support line). On the other hand, the next hurdle is located at 1.1927 (weekly high Apr.8) followed by 1.1989 (weekly high Mar.11) and finally 1.2000 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD slides below 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.37, nearing the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Dogecoin may surge 10% if this critical level is overcome
Dogecoin price is in an uptrend after bouncing off the ascending triangle’s lower trend line. Transactional data reveals a major supply barrier at $0.061 will decide DOGE’s fate.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...